TN HSC Result 2026 Declared: 95.20% Students Passed The Exam; Girls Outshine Boys

TN HSC Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations has declared the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Examination (HSE) Plus Two Result 2026 today, May 8, at 9:30 AM. Students who appeared for the Class 12 board examinations can now check and download their scorecards through the official result portals.

The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examinations were conducted from March 2 to March 26, 2026, across various examination centers in the state.

Tamil Nadu recorded an impressive overall pass percentage of 95.20% in the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations for the academic year 2025–26. Girls performed better than boys in this year’s examinations, securing a pass percentage of 97%, while boys achieved 93.19%. Among all districts, Erode district emerged as the top-performing district with an outstanding pass percentage of 98.97%.

Direct link to check HSE (+2)

Direct link to check HSE (+1)

TN HSC Result 2026: Overall Statistics

Overall pass percentage: 95.20%

Girls pass percentage: 97%

Boys pass percentage: 93.19%

Best performing district: Erode district – 98.97%

TN HSC Result 2026: Official Websites

Students can access their Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2026 through the following websites:

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

TN HSC Result 2026: How To Check TN HSC Result 2026 Online

Students can follow these steps to download their provisional marksheets:

Step 1: Visit the official website at tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in .

Step 2: Click on the “TN HSC Result 2026” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: The Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the online scorecard. The original marksheets and certificates will be distributed later through the respective schools.