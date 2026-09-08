Thousands Of Jawhar Ashram School Students Launch Sit-In, Demand Scrapping Of Central Kitchen System Over Food Quality Concerns | AI

Jawhar: Ashram School Students Launch Sit-In Protest Demanding Scrapping of Central Kitchen System

Thousands of students studying in Ashram schools under the Jawhar Tribal Development Project have launched a protest demanding the immediate cancellation of the Central Kitchen system.

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The students took out a protest march to the office of the Jawhar Tribal Development Project and began a sit-in agitation. Along with scrapping the Central Kitchen system, the students have submitted a list of 13 other demands and are continuing their protest at the project office.

The students allege that food prepared at a single central location and transported to various Ashram schools takes considerable time to reach them. As a result, they claim that students are often served stale or poor-quality food. They have also expressed concerns over the possibility of food poisoning.

The protesting students said that the Central Kitchen system is causing significant inconvenience to students residing and studying in Ashram schools under the Jawhar Tribal Development Project. They also accused the Tribal Development Department of neglecting the problems faced by students.

Thousands of students are reportedly participating in the agitation, and the protesters have taken a firm stand that they will not withdraw the sit-in until their demands are accepted.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)