'This Is Personal Matter': PhD Scholar From Bihar's Purnia Breaks Silence After Viral Video Shows Her Eating Dosa With Professor; Netizens REACT

Purnia, Bihar: A PhD student from Purnia, Bihar, has responded after a video showing her sharing a plate of dosa with a professor went viral, triggering widespread reactions on social media.

बिहार के पूर्णिया में प्रोफेसर के जांघों पर हाथ रखकर एक ही प्लेट में डोसा खाने वाली लड़की का बयान सामने आया है-



उसने कहा कि ये हमारा निजी मामला है जब बाकियों का काम नहीं बनता है तो ये लोग जलते हैं।



हमारा काम बन रहा है हम किसी छात्रनेता को नही मानते।pic.twitter.com/CbhTEY2rek — Riski Yaduvanshi (@Riskiyadav01) April 9, 2026

The clip, which first surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), shows the two at a local restaurant eating from the same plate. In some visuals circulating online, the student is also seen placing her hand on the professor’s lap, leading to intense debate over the nature of their interaction.

Student calls It ‘Personal Matter’

Speaking to local media after the video gained traction, the student dismissed the criticism and termed the issue a “personal matter.” She alleged that those raising questions were doing so out of jealousy.

“When others’ work doesn’t get done, they get jealous. Our work is getting done,” she said, adding that she does not recognise any so-called “student leaders” involved in the criticism.

She also questioned the legitimacy of such groups, asking, “Who is a student leader? When was the election held?” Emphasising her academic standing, she said, “We are research scholars. We are not regular students anymore. We have been studying here for six years.”

The student further alleged that those protesting or commenting on the issue were “outsiders” and not genuine stakeholders in the university. She claimed that such individuals create disruptions without addressing real academic concerns.

Her remarks have added another layer to the controversy, shifting the conversation from the video itself to broader campus dynamics and student representation.

हाथ फेर के काम बन जाता है — Prabhakar Yadav (@yadavggoollss) April 9, 2026

Social media reactions pour in

As the video kept being shared, the reactions elicited by the video became more and more controversial. While some users doubted what was going on there, others reacted sarcastically to the issue of influence and connections.

छात्र नेता इनकी बात नहीं सुनते हैं इसलिए इन्होंने सीधे प्रोफेसर जी से अपनी बात कहने के लिए अपने हाथ का इस्तेमाल किया — Ankur Sharma (@Iam_ankur8) April 9, 2026

Examples of such comments were "Work is done by touch" or "Absolutely right, she is definitely doing her job."

ठीक है

अब मास्टर को गोदी में बैठ कर पढ़ाई करो — Sudhir Nishad (@SUDHIRNISHAD) April 9, 2026

Others wrote, “The student leaders do not listen to them, so they used their hands to directly convey their point to Professor Ji,” while some posts crossed into more offensive territory.

Despite the ongoing chatter, there has been no official statement from the university or authorities regarding the incident.

