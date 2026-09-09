Third-Year B.P.Ed Student Shruti Upadhyay Dies At Guwahati Hospital After Abdominal Pain; Students Protest, Demand Probe |

Students of the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE), Sonapur, staged a protest on Wednesday following the death of third-year B.P.Ed student Shruti Upadhyay. Shruti died at a private hospital in Guwahati on Tuesday morning, prompting students to demand an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding her death and a review of the institute's medical facilities.

Student protest at LNIPE Gwalior, MP(a GoI Deemed University under MYAS) on death of a girl student at LNIPE NERC Guwahati (Assam) today. See pics & help them @abhijeet_dipke@AshutoshRanka @SauravDassss @CJPDesk @RahulGandhi @ajitanjum pic.twitter.com/VZ6v5FGdWK — Rohira (@Rohira3) September 9, 2026

According to the local media reports, Shruti had been complaining of abdominal pain since September 4. They alleged that she informed the concerned authorities about her condition but was given painkillers.

Students of the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) in Sonapur staged a protest following the death of third-year B.P.Ed student Shruti Upadhyay.

Students have raised concerns over the institute’s medical facilities and emergency response after Shruti… pic.twitter.com/mX8FhbUdw4 — Sudarshan Northeast (@SudarshanNewsNE) September 9, 2026

Her condition reportedly worsened on September 6, following which she was taken to Sonapur District Hospital, students said. Despite receiving treatment, she continued to remain unwell.

Students further said that Shruti later developed difficulty in passing urine and her condition became more serious. She was subsequently referred to a private hospital in Guwahati for further treatment.

Doctors at the private hospital identified a serious medical complication. Shruti died on Tuesday after being brought to the hospital, as reported by local media.

However, the exact medical cause of her death has not yet been officially confirmed. The sequence of treatment she received and whether there was any delay in recognising the seriousness of her condition have also not been independently established.

Students demand transparent probe

Students on the LNIPE campus expressed grief over the loss and said the incident has raised serious concerns about the medical support available to students.

The protesters said they were not making premature allegations and instead wanted the facts to be established through a transparent and impartial investigation.

They demanded that the inquiry examine the treatment Shruti received after she first complained of abdominal pain on September 4, the response to her repeated complaints, the alleged delay in recognising the seriousness of her condition and the circumstances surrounding her eventual referral to the private hospital in Guwahati.

Students seek review of Medical facilities

The protesting students also called for a review of LNIPE's medical infrastructure and emergency-response arrangements.

They said a premier institute focused on physical education and sports should have adequate medical facilities, clearly defined emergency protocols and immediate access to critical care when a student's condition becomes serious.

Students also demanded corrective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future and ensure that students receive timely medical attention during emergencies.