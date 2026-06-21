'They Have Faith In India's System': Dharmendra Pradhan Extends Wishes To NEET UG 2026 Candidates, Says 'Sit Without Fear, Sit Without Worry'

NEET UG 2026 Re-Examination: As nearly 22 lakh candidates prepare to appear for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination today, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan extended his best wishes to students and expressed confidence in the examination process and the institutions responsible for conducting the test.

Speaking in Delhi ahead of the exam, Pradhan expressed complete confidence in the National Testing Agency (NTA), state governments, district administrations, India's education system, and the students taking the medical entrance examination.

Delhi: On NEET re-examination, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, "Today, the re-examination is going to be held. I have full faith in the NTA, all state governments, district administrations, India's education system, and especially India's students. Nearly 22… pic.twitter.com/GfhVYTWdXP — IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2026

"Today, the re-examination is going to be held. I have full faith in the NTA, all state governments, district administrations, India's education system, and especially India's students. Nearly 22 lakh students will soon sit for the NEET exam. Sit without fear, sit without worry. You will surely do well. My best wishes to all students," he said.

The Education Minister also said that students have faith in India's examination system and expressed hope that this trust would continue.

"They have faith in India's system, and that faith will remain today. I hope this unwavering trust continues," Pradhan added.

Addressing the controversy and debate surrounding the examination, the minister urged individuals and groups not to cause unnecessary anxiety among students. He urged people to act responsibly and avoid taking actions that could harm candidates' mental health ahead of the crucial exam.

"On this occasion, as an individual and as a social worker, I request — please do not play with the future of India's new generation. Do not make it a joke. Let us not do anything that impacts children's mental health. In a few hours, children are going to take their exam," he said.

Without naming anyone, Pradhan also criticised what he described as attempts by certain "so-called responsible people" to mislead students and create confusion ahead of the examination.

"I mention this because yesterday, some so-called responsible people in India acted with ill-intent and wrong motives towards children. I earnestly appeal to them — if you consider yourselves responsible, if you consider yourselves true citizens of India, if you represent the people of India, please take responsibility. Do not add to the troubles of India's children. This is our appeal to you," he said.

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is being conducted today across the country under heightened security arrangements and strict monitoring measures. Authorities have repeatedly urged candidates to follow examination guidelines, carry all mandatory documents, and reach their allotted centres well before the reporting time.