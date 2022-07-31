These UK universities offer IELTS exemption; read to know more

United Kingdom | Photo via Pexels

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is considered as one of the most popular English language proficiency tests for higher education and immigration.

If you are an international student from a country where English is not the primary language of instruction, you must show that you have a sufficient level of English proficiency in order to take admission in a United Kingdom university.

Cost for IELTS exam is often considered to be high, with fees going upto 2,170 Chinese yuan (323 US dollars) in China, INR 15,750(198 US dollars) in India, and 53,49,000 Vietnamese dong(229 US dollars) in Vietnam.

If a student passes an alternative test or meets the university's language requirements, some institutions will waive the IELTS requirement. Here are the universities where IELTS exemption is possible :

1. University of Nottingham

You can still apply to this famous university without submitting an IELTS score, even though it is currently ranked 114th in the most recent QS World University Rankings 2023.

You are eligible for an IELTS result exemption if you have earned an English-language qualification that is comparable to a grade of C or above in GCSE English Language or English Literature. This is also an option if you have completed an undergraduate or graduate degree programme overseas that has been recognised by the University of Nottingham.

As an alternative, you can enrol in pre-sessional English classes at the Centre for English Language Education (CELE) at the University of Nottingham.

2. University of Dundee

You can avoid giving an IELTS score to the Scottish university if you fulfil one of their English-language requirements, which are:

Taking a recognised English language test

Presenting proof of worldwide English language proficiency

Enrollment in and completion of a pre-sessional English course

Meeting the requirements for their English-language exemption

3. University of Leicester

If you attended a secondary school or university in a nation that the university has recognised as offering English language instruction, you are eligible to enrol at the University of Leicester without submitting an IELTS score.

If you received your undergraduate degree from one of a few Indian universities, you may be eligible for an IELTS result exemption if you are an Indian student.

You can enrol in a pre-sessional language course at the university's English Language Teaching Unit (ELTU) if your level of English is below average.

4. University of Strathclyde

If you don't meet the English-language criteria to enrol in one of their degree programmes, the University of Strathclyde provides a number of online pre-sessional English courses.

The University of Strathclyde will no longer recognise the Duolingo English Test (DET) as proof of English language proficiency for the September 2022 and January 2023 entrance. The test may still be accepted if it was taken before January 2022.

Click here for a list of other acceptable English language qualifications.

5. University of Hull

You can access the alternatives to submitting an IELTS score that the University of Hull offers here.

If you haven't met the English language requirements to enrol in a degree programme at the university, you can sign up for a six- or 12-week pre-sessional English language course to get a grip on your language skills.

6. University of Essex

University of Essex have pre-sessional English courses that are designed to improve your level of English language ahead of studying at the University.

You will take Kaplan's own English language test at the conclusion of the course if you enrol in a UEIC Pre-Sessional English programme. The University will eliminate the English language requirement from your main course offer if you pass this exam. No additional independent English language test, such as the IELTS, TOEFL, or Pearson, will be required of you.

To know more, click here

Students can check the list of universities that will offer IELTS exemption on this Twitter thread :

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)