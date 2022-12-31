These countries will remain the most promising study abroad destinations in 2023

Representational image | Photo: Pixabay

Close to 95% of the students polled concurred that studying abroad has advanced their levels of maturity and shaped their long-term views. The main goal of studying abroad is to find academic possibilities that are highly recognised internationally, whether it be in terms of global perspectives, exposure to the industry, hands-on learning, or the blending of cultures. Significant aspects, such as the cost of living on average, the employability rates, and the cost of tuition, must be taken into consideration before choosing the study abroad destination.

The comprehensive list of countries with their advantages and disadvantages is provided below for comparing and assessing countries based on universities, courses offered, the monthly cost of living, and rent.

United States

The United States offers great academic rigour and procedures to foreign students, as well as reputation and creative methods. The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is one of the top five universities, along with Harvard, Stanford, Yale, and the University of Chicago. Additionally, a wide range of undergraduate and graduate degrees are offered, and financial aid options like grants and scholarships are accessible.

United Kingdom

The UK has been consistently a top choice for students looking to study overseas education, thanks to minimum language barrier, oldest educational institutions, growing student population and easy access to other European regions. Additionally, it offers a wide range of research and innovation opportunities, shorter course lengths, and high acceptance rates. Oxford University, Cambridge University, Imperial College London, University of Edinburgh, and King's College London are the top five universities.

Singapore

One of the safest places to study abroad is Singapore, which has low crime rates and affordable options. It is a nation rich in culture and ethnicity with a variety of religions, architectural styles, and cuisine. The National University of Singapore, Singapore University of Technology and Design, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore Management University, and INSEAD-Singapore are among the top 5 universities in the country.

Germany

Germany offers a rich history, affordable living costs, and innovative literature, art, and monuments on the top of academic internships for innovation and growth at top businesses in all fields, from business to the hard sciences. Almost 50% of students who study in Germany get employed too. The Technical University of Munich, Freie Universitat Berlin, Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich, Humboldt University of Berlin, and Karlsruhe Institute of Technology are the top 5 universities in Germany.

Japan

With its pristine surroundings, ancient history, and advanced technologies, Japan offers students experiences and activities in a secure setting. The University of Tokyo, Osaka University, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Tohoku University, and Kyoto University round up the top five universities. Given that the average monthly cost, including rent, is $1250, it presents a cost-effective choice.

Australia

Australia offers courses for students interested in geology, wildlife, and other biological subjects because of its smaller local population and cities that cater to students. The University of New South Wales, the University of Melbourne, the University of Sydney, the University of Queensland, and the Australian National University are among the top five universities.

Spain

Spain provides international students a rich history for growing and improving their linguistic abilities thanks to its diversified cultural, artistic, and linguistic heritage. The University of Barcelona, Pompeu Fabra University, Autonomous University of Barcelona, and the University of Navarra are among the top 5 universities

New Zealand

New Zealand features thriving cities that offer leadership possibilities and a thorough understanding of the Mori culture, along with adventurous sports and small college towns. The University of Auckland, University of Otago, Victoria University of Wellington, University of Canterbury, and Massey University are among the top 5 universities.

Ireland

Ireland gives learners distinctive cultural possibilities because it is a global centre for chemistry, pharmaceuticals, and technology. University College Cork, Dublin City University, University of Limerick, National University of Ireland, and Technological University Dublin are among the top 5 universities.

Summing up

To give you some clear perspective, due to a lack of internationally qualified personnel, almost 40% of US enterprises missed out on prospects for foreign business. The investment of studying abroad benefits students' academic and professional careers. As a result, it is crucial to properly assess and comprehend the various nations based on their employment rates, cost of living, and growth rates.

The author is Director, ESS Global.