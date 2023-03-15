11.5 lakh registrations this year, expecting to cross last year's applications: UGC chairman

UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar in an interview with PTI | Twitter@PTI_News

New Delhi: UGC chairman in an interview to PTI spoke on many topics and assured students that exams will be conducted smoothly. Here are some major points of the interview. We have added twitter thread of the interview as well from the official account of PTI. @PTI_News

Common University Entrance (CUET) Test will be in three shifts

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be conducted in three shifts this year instead of two and plans for its merger with crucial entrance exams like JEE and NEET will be announced at least two years in advance, according to UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.

In an interview to PTI, Kumar said the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Testing Agency (NTA) are prepared to ensure that the second edition of CUET-UG is glitch free.

Glitches during the exam

"I agree there were several glitches during the exam last time but this year all issues have been ironed out. Keeping in mind the experience of the students, a plan has been chalked out and we are ready to ensure that the candidates just have to worry about the exam and not any glitches," he said.

"Extra computers and extra centres have been arranged as plan B so that in case there are any glitches, the candidates can be shifted there and the exam for a particular shift will not be cancelled," he added.

Kumar said that in a deviation from the usual pattern, the exam will be conducted in three shifts from this year.

VIDEO: "CUET centres where glitches were faced last time will not be used this year, handholding of centres will be done to ensure they are ready," @ugc_india Chairman Jagadesh Kumar on plans for second edition of #CUET. (n/2) pic.twitter.com/oyBsarYJv9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 15, 2023

Merging CUET with JEE, NEET

Asked about the proposal to merge CUET with engineering entrance exam JEE and medical entrance exam NEET, Kumar said, "It is definitely doable. The details are being worked out but whenever the merger happens, announcement will be made at least two years in advance so the students can prepare accordingly." The UGC had in March last year announced that undergraduate admissions will be conducted in all central universities through a common entrance test and not on the basis of class 12 marks.

VIDEO | "The merger of #CUET with #JEE and #NEET will be announced two years in advance for the students to be ready: @ugc_india Chairman Jagadesh Kumar to @PTI_News pic.twitter.com/pLTa7yJDY4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 15, 2023

Applications received this year

The debut edition of the CUET-UG was conducted in July last year and was marred by glitches, prompting the NTA to cancel the exam at multiple centres. While several students were informed about cancellation a night before the exam, many of them were turned away from centres.

The UGC chairman had then said the exam at certain centres have been cancelled following reports of "sabotage".

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, became the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh.

"We have already received over 11.5 lakh registrations this year. The deadline has been extended till March 30 and we are expecting the applications to cross last year's number," Kumar said.

VIDEO: "Over 11.5 lakh registrations for CUET-UG received so far. The deadline has been extended till March 30, and the applications are expected to cross last year's number of 14 lahks," @ugc_india Chairman Jagadesh Kumar tells @PTI_News (n/3) pic.twitter.com/LVr08vUaEs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 15, 2023

On normalisation of scores

Asked about "normalisation" of scores which left several aspirants disappointed as they found their marks reduced from their original scores, making it difficult for them to get their dream college, he said efforts have been made to minimise any errors during the process.

"The schedule of the exam has been compressed this year to 10 days instead of over one and half month in order to minimise any errors in the normalisation as the variation is more when the exam is held over a bigger period of time," he said.

The normalisation formula using the "equipercentile method" has been decided by a panel comprising professors from Indian Statistical Institute, IIT Delhi and Delhi University.

VIDEO: "Normalisation of CUET-UG scores is done using scientific method. The exam schedule has been compressed to 10 days instead of over a month to reduce errors. It will be held in 3 shifts instead of two, says @ugc_india Chairman Jagadesh Kumar on students' concerns. (n/4) pic.twitter.com/7uYtQduEuY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 15, 2023