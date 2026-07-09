‘The World Needs More Problem Solvers’: HSNC University Vice Chancellor Inspires The New Cohort At Master Induction Series 2026

HSNC University Vice Chancellor Col. Prof. Hemlata K. Bagla addresses the incoming cohort during the inaugural session of the Master Induction Series 2026, inspiring them to embrace lifelong learning, interdisciplinary thinking and purpose-driven leadership | File Photo

There are orientations that explain rules. And then there are orientations that redefine mindsets. HSNC University, Mumbai set the tone for a transformative academic journey with the inauguration of its Master Induction Series 2026, a seven-day immersive programme designed to welcome incoming students into a culture of excellence, innovation and purpose.

Deekshaarambh 2026 commenced with an inspiring keynote address by Vice Chancellor, Col. Prof. Hemlata K. Bagla, titled "The Journey Begins: My Expectations from Every HSNCian." Rather than delivering a conventional address, Dr. Bagla challenged students to rethink what it truly means to be educated in the 21st century.

Drawing upon timeless wisdom, powerful stories and real-world examples, she reminded students that Universities are not merely places to earn degrees but spaces where character, curiosity and leadership are forged.

Beginning with the legacy of Takshashila & Nalanda Universities, two of the world's earliest centres of higher learning, Dr. Bagla highlighted that education has always been about developing intellect alongside values. She encouraged students to become lifelong learners capable of adapting to a rapidly changing world rather than preparing for jobs that may soon evolve or disappear.

Speaking about the future of work, she emphasised that while technical knowledge opens doors, it is qualities such as integrity, emotional intelligence, creativity, resilience and ethical leadership that sustain long-term success. In an era where artificial intelligence is transforming industries, she urged students to cultivate the uniquely human abilities that technology cannot replace: compassion, critical thinking, collaboration and responsible decision-making.

Reflecting on the changing world, Dr. Bagla encouraged students to embrace challenges with optimism rather than fear. Every obstacle, she said, presents an opportunity to learn, innovate and grow stronger. The willingness to adapt and persevere, she explained, is what distinguishes exceptional individuals from ordinary ones.

Expanding on the idea of holistic education, Dr. Bagla emphasised that true success cannot be measured solely through academic scores or professional achievements. A meaningful life, she noted, rests on a strong foundation of values, self-awareness and continuous personal growth. She encouraged students to develop intellectual curiosity, emotional maturity, discipline and empathy alongside academic excellence, reminding them that the most respected leaders are remembered not only for what they accomplished, but also for the lives they influenced.

Through engaging stories, including the famous Panchatantra tale of the Blue Jackal, Dr. Bagla illustrated that appearances and credentials alone cannot withstand life's challenges. "When pressure tests you," she remarked, "what comes out should be competence and not panic”.

Recounting the fable of ‘The Monkey and the Crocodile’, Dr. Bagla highlighted the importance of wisdom, presence of mind and sound judgement. Intelligence, she explained, is not merely about acquiring knowledge but about applying it wisely in moments of uncertainty. She encouraged students to cultivate critical thinking, discernment and the courage to make ethical decisions even under pressure.

She also encouraged students to embrace failure as an essential part of growth, reminding them that every setback carries the seed of learning and that resilience often becomes the defining trait of successful leaders.

Challenging conventional notions of education, Dr. Bagla urged students to reject the artificial divide between the sciences and the arts. Innovation, she explained, flourishes where analytical thinking meets creativity, and the world's greatest breakthroughs have often emerged from individuals who could combine logic with imagination, technology with empathy and knowledge with artistic vision.

Highlighting India's greatest strength, Dr. Bagla reminded students that the nation's most valuable resource is neither its minerals nor its wealth, but its people. "Human talent is India's greatest asset," she emphasised, encouraging students to recognise their own potential as contributors to the country's scientific, technological, entrepreneurial and social progress.

A packed auditorium, eager minds and an inspiring vision. The inaugural session of HSNC University's Master Induction Series 2026 marked the beginning of an exciting journey of learning, leadership and limitless possibilities.

She posed a powerful question to the audience: "If Indian minds can build world-class institutions and companies across the globe, why can't we build the next world-class enterprise from India?" She called upon students to think beyond employment and aspire to become innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers and nation-builders who create solutions that can transform lives, both in India and across the world.

Dr. Bagla introduced students to the University's philosophy of "Learn. Lead. Serve.", encouraging them to actively participate in research, innovation, entrepreneurship, community engagement, sports, cultural activities and interdisciplinary learning opportunities that form the hallmark of the HSNC experience.

Dr. Bagla said, "Your degree will introduce you. Your character, competence and contribution will define you. At HSNC University, we expect every student to become a responsible citizen, an ethical professional and a compassionate leader capable of creating meaningful impact in society."

Dr. Bagla then invited students to visualise their journey at HSNC University not as a race towards a degree, but as an innovation journey. Every breakthrough, she explained, begins with a simple act of observation. It progresses through questioning, research, analysis, teamwork, design, experimentation and continuous improvement before culminating in innovation, patents, start-ups and lasting societal impact. "Great innovators are not born overnight," she remarked. "They are shaped by curiosity, perseverance and the courage to ask better questions."

Moving beyond academics, Dr. Bagla challenged students to redefine success. "What must you become?" she asked. Her answer extended far beyond professional titles. She encouraged every HSNCian to become an observant thinker, a researcher, an innovator, an entrepreneur, a leader and, above all, a responsible citizen who uses knowledge to solve real-world problems. A university education, she said, should transform students into individuals capable of creating value for society, not merely earning a livelihood.

Reminding students that every problem is an opportunity to create impact, Dr. Bagla challenged them to solve at least one meaningful problem before they graduate.

Presenting the University's mission in its simplest form, Dr. Bagla shared a powerful philosophy: One Student. One Problem. One Solution. One Impact. Every student, she said, possesses the ability to identify a challenge within society and work towards solving it. When thousands of students commit themselves to solving thousands of problems, the collective impact can transform communities and contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

As she looked towards the graduating class of the future, Dr. Bagla posed a thought-provoking question: "Four years from today, will you leave this University carrying only a degree, or will you leave behind a legacy of lives changed?" She urged students to aspire for a standing ovation not because they completed a course, but because they created ideas, innovations and initiatives that made a tangible difference to society.

Dr. Bagla shared her dream for every HSNCian. She envisioned every graduate leaving the University not only with a degree, but also with meaningful research experience, innovative thinking, industry internships, publications, patents or entrepreneurial ventures, and a strong commitment to social impact. "Do not measure your education only by the certificate you receive," she urged. "Measure it by the difference you make." She concluded with a stirring question: "Why should history remember you?"

Urging students to think beyond disciplines and beyond boundaries, Dr. Bagla reminded them that India's true strength lies in its people. She called upon every HSNCian to aspire not just to succeed, but to build something that the world looks up to.

In one of the most moving moments of her address, Dr. Bagla made a heartfelt appeal to the students to become ambassadors of educational inclusion by identifying talented students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and members of the transgender community who aspire to pursue higher education. She assured them that HSNC University would support such deserving students through full scholarships, ensuring that financial or social barriers do not stand in the way of their education.

Curiosity took centre stage as students actively engaged with Vice Chancellor Dr. Bagla posing thoughtful questions and sharing their aspirations during an interactive Q&A session. The lively exchange reflected HSNC University's commitment to fostering open dialogue, critical thinking and lifelong learning.

Concluding her address, Dr. Bagla reminded students that the next 3-4 years ahead would shape far more than their careers. They would shape their character, values and contribution to society. She urged every student to make the most of the University's vibrant ecosystem of academics, research, innovation, sports, culture and community engagement and to strive to become ambassadors of excellence wherever life takes them.

The inaugural session received an enthusiastic response from students, many of whom described it as an inspiring beginning to a new chapter in their lives. The interactive question-and-answer session further reflected the University's culture of openness, dialogue and student-centric learning.

A memorable beginning to the Master Induction Series 2026, featuring a ceremonial Guard of Honour. The programme was eloquently anchored by Ms. Soumya Dubey, culminating with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by Registrar Dr. Bhagwan Balani, who encouraged students to make the most of the opportunities awaiting them at HSNC University.

The week-long Master Induction Series will feature distinguished speakers from government, academia, industry and civil society covering themes such as inclusive leadership, cyber-security, personality development, sustainability, scientific communication, health and well-being, disaster preparedness and personal excellence.

With its distinctive blend of academic orientation, life lessons and leadership development, the Master Induction Series reflects HSNC University's commitment to preparing students not only for successful careers but also for purposeful lives. As a State Public University known for its multi-disciplinary education, global outlook and strong industry connections, HSNC University continues to create learning experiences that extend far beyond the classroom, empowering students to become future-ready professionals and responsible changemakers. The journey at HSNC University begins with a simple promise: not merely to produce graduates, but to nurture leaders who will shape the future.