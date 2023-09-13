The 2024 Chevening Scholarship Application Process Is Now Open; Find Out More

Chevening Scholarship 2024-2025 , a fully funded masters scholarship for international students is now open. Chevening Scholarship covers university tuition fees, a monthly living allowance, an economy class return airfare to the UK, and additional grants and allowances to cover essential expenditure.

Chevening is the UK’s global scholarship programme, enabling outstanding emerging leaders to pursue one-year master’s degrees in any subject and at any UK university. There will be around 1,500 scholarships being provided worldwide.

Funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and partner organizations, Chevening provides two kinds of awards–Chevening Scholarships and Chevening Fellowships–with recipients personally chosen throughout the globe by British embassies and high commissions.

Chevening scholarship deadline:

Applications for Chevening scholarships to study in the UK are open between 12 September and 7 November 2023.

Chevening Scholarship includes:

Chevening Scholarship 2023, provides the recipient with the following benefits:

University tuition fees.

A monthly stipend.

Travel costs to and from the UK.

An arrival allowance.

A homeward departure allowance.

The cost of one visa application.

A travel grant to attend Chevening events in the UK.

Eligibility Criteria for Chevening Scholarship

To be eligible for Chevening Scholarships, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Required Language: English

Eligible Countries: The scholarships are targeted to citizens of Chevening-eligible countries. See the official website for complete list of countries eligible for Chevening scholarships.

Return to your country of citizenship for a minimum of two years after your scholarship has ended

Have completed all components of an undergraduate degree that will enable you to gain entry onto a postgraduate programme at a UK university by the time you submit your application. This is typically equivalent to an upper second-class 2:1 honours degree in the UK but may be different depending on your course and university choice.

Have at least two years (equivalent to 2,800 hours) of work experience.

Apply to three different eligible UK university courses and have received an unconditional offer from one of these choices by July .

You are not eligible for a Chevening Scholarship if you:

Hold British or dual British citizenship (unless you are a citizen of a British Overseas Territory or hold BN(O) and are applying from Hong Kong).

Hold refugee status in a non-Chevening eligible country. Applicants who are citizens of a Chevening-eligible country and who hold refugee status in a Chevening-eligible country are eligible for a scholarship.

Are an employee, a former employee, or relative* of an employee of Her Majesty’s Government, or have been within the last two years from the opening of Chevening applications (including British embassies/high commissions; the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy; Department for International Trade; the Ministry of Defence; and the Home Office), or a staff member of the Association of Commonwealth Universities.

Employees, former employees, or relatives* of an employee of Chevening Partner organisations are eligible to apply, but if the employment took place within the last two years, you cannot receive a Chevening Partner Award from the organisation from which you work, previously worked, or are affiliated with through relatives.

Have previously studied in the UK with funding from a UK Government-funded scholarship.

How to Apply for Chevening Scholarship ?

Please follow the following instructions to apply for Chevening Scholarship:

Choose your country from here, then choose Chevening Scholarship.

Create an account.

Fill your profile with your personal information, save the data and validate your profile, then start your application.

Complete the quiz to assure your eligibility for the Scholarship.

Fill the application with the required data and prepare the following documents:

Completed education documents.

English language qualification.

Conditional offers for proposed courses of study (up to three).

Unconditional offers for proposed courses of study (up to three) (You must upload at least one unconditional offer by July).

References (If you are invited to interview you will be invited to upload two references).

Passport / ID document.

Submit the application.

For more information visit the official website www.chevening.org.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)