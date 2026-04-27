'That's Really Risky': Rahul Gandhi Laughs Off Student's Remark On Congress In Viral Clip | X @AnkurSingh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on April 26, posted a video on his X handle in which he interacted with women from Gargi College and Delhi University. The conversation had its share of funny moments, as well as serious discussions related to the students.

During the interaction, Gandhi asked the students, “What is the riskiest thing you guys have done?” One student humorously responded, saying, “Joining Congress.” Her candid reply drew laughter from the room, with the Congress leader agreeing and saying, “Okay, that’s risky. That’s really risky.”

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The clip quickly went viral for its informal nature and the student’s candid humour. That humorous response wasn’t the only light moment; there were several others as well. There were also discussions on the ABVP row, the women’s reservation bill, ethnic tensions in Manipur, and more.

Students from Gargi College spoke about the recent ABVP row, with some saying they felt “threatened” as members allegedly forced entry into their campus. “A lot of people from ABVP broke our gate and entered the premises,” one student said.

“One of our male teaching staff tried to remove them from the gate, at which the ABVP members got so offended that they broke the gate. They tore shirts and entered our college,” another student said.

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The women’s reservation bill, which failed to pass the floor test in Parliament, was also discussed. “In 2023, Modi ji said we will bring women’s reservation. The entire Opposition supported it. But now, suddenly, they brought this Bill, but actually it’s not a women’s bill - it’s delimitation,” the Congress leader said.

“They want to adjust the southern and north-eastern states, while the main northern regions get more seats,” the Congress MP said, calling it “dangerous”.

“If you change the number of seats in India without very carefully taking into account the consequences, you risk conflict between the South and the North,” Gandhi added.