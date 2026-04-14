TGTET 2026 Registrations Begins Tomorrow At schooledu.telangana.gov.in; Check More Details Here

TGTET 2026 Registration: The Government of Telangana’s School Education Department has released the official notification for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TGTET) June 2026. As per the schedule, registration begins tomorrow, April 15, 2026, on the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in .

Eligible candidates can submit their applications and pay the exam fee online between April 15 and April 30, 2026. The TGTET 2026 exam will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) from June 15 to June 30, 2026, in two sessions—morning (9:00 AM to 11:30 AM) and afternoon (2:00 PM to 4:30 PM).

Candidates with D.El.Ed., D.Ed., B.Ed., Language Pandit, or equivalent qualifications, including those in their final year, are eligible to apply. Those aiming to teach Classes I to V must appear for Paper I, while candidates targeting Classes VI to VIII must take Paper II. Applicants seeking eligibility for Classes I to VIII need to appear for both papers.

TGTET 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Notification Release: April 13, 2026

Information Bulletin Download: From April 15, 2026 onwards

Fee Payment Window: April 15 to April 30, 2026

Online Application Submission: April 15 to April 30, 2026

Help Desk Services: April 15 to July 31, 2026 (or until results are declared)

Hall Ticket Download: From June 9, 2026 onwards

Exam Dates: June 15 to June 30, 2026

Exam Timings:

Morning Session: 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Afternoon Session: 2:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Result Declaration: Between July 28 and July 31, 2026

TGTET 2026 Registration: Timings

Mode of Exam: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Exam Dates: June 15 to June 30, 2026

Morning Session:

Time: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

Afternoon Session:

Time: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM

Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes

TGTET 2026 Registration: Fees

General & BC Candidates:

₹750 for one paper (Paper I or Paper II)

₹1000 for both papers (Paper I & II)

SC / ST / PwD Candidates:

₹700 for one paper

₹950 for both papers

TGTET 2026 Registration: Application Steps

Candidates can check out the steps below for the application process:

Step 1: Candidate Registration

Visit the official website: https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in/

Download the Information Bulletin and check eligibility

Fill in required details and pay the application fee

After payment, a Journal Number will be generated

Step 2: Online Application Submission

Click on “Online Application Form”

Enter Journal Number, Date of Payment, and Date of Birth

Accept the declaration and enter CAPTCHA

Click on “Verify & Next”

Step 3: Upload Documents

Fill all mandatory fields carefully

Upload photograph using the browse option

Note: Application cannot be edited after final submission

Step 4: Final Submission

Submit the application form

Candidate ID will be generated

SMS will be sent to registered mobile number

Download and save the application form for future reference

Check official notification here