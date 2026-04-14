TGTET 2026 Registrations Begins Tomorrow At schooledu.telangana.gov.in; Check More Details Here

TGTET 2026 Registration: The Government of Telangana’s School Education Department has released the official notification for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TGTET) June 2026. As per the schedule, registration begins tomorrow, April 15, 2026, on the official website .
Eligible candidates can submit their applications and pay the exam fee online between April 15 and April 30, 2026. The TGTET 2026 exam will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) from June 15 to June 30, 2026, in two sessions—morning (9:00 AM to 11:30 AM) and afternoon (2:00 PM to 4:30 PM).
Candidates with D.El.Ed., D.Ed., B.Ed., Language Pandit, or equivalent qualifications, including those in their final year, are eligible to apply. Those aiming to teach Classes I to V must appear for Paper I, while candidates targeting Classes VI to VIII must take Paper II. Applicants seeking eligibility for Classes I to VIII need to appear for both papers.
TGTET 2026 Registration: Important Dates
Notification Release: April 13, 2026
Information Bulletin Download: From April 15, 2026 onwards
Fee Payment Window: April 15 to April 30, 2026
Online Application Submission: April 15 to April 30, 2026
Help Desk Services: April 15 to July 31, 2026 (or until results are declared)
Hall Ticket Download: From June 9, 2026 onwards
Exam Dates: June 15 to June 30, 2026
Exam Timings:
Morning Session: 9:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Afternoon Session: 2:00 PM – 4:30 PM
Result Declaration: Between July 28 and July 31, 2026
TGTET 2026 Registration: Timings
Mode of Exam: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Exam Dates: June 15 to June 30, 2026
Morning Session:
Time: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM
Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes
Afternoon Session:
Time: 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM
Duration: 2 hours 30 minutes
TGTET 2026 Registration: Fees
General & BC Candidates:
₹750 for one paper (Paper I or Paper II)
₹1000 for both papers (Paper I & II)
SC / ST / PwD Candidates:
₹700 for one paper
₹950 for both papers
TGTET 2026 Registration: Application Steps
Candidates can check out the steps below for the application process:
Step 1: Candidate Registration
Visit the official website:
Download the Information Bulletin and check eligibility
Fill in required details and pay the application fee
After payment, a Journal Number will be generated
Step 2: Online Application Submission
Click on “Online Application Form”
Enter Journal Number, Date of Payment, and Date of Birth
Accept the declaration and enter CAPTCHA
Click on “Verify & Next”
Step 3: Upload Documents
Fill all mandatory fields carefully
Upload photograph using the browse option
Note: Application cannot be edited after final submission
Step 4: Final Submission
Submit the application form
Candidate ID will be generated
SMS will be sent to registered mobile number
Download and save the application form for future reference