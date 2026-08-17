TGEAPCET 2026 Spot Admissions From August 19 At tgeapcet.nic.in; Check Eligibility, Fees And Documents

TGEAPCET 2026 Spot Admissions: TGEAPCET 2026 spot admissions will begin from August 19 for candidates seeking admission to engineering courses against seats left vacant after the completion of Centralised Internal Sliding Allotments.

The Telangana Council of Higher Education has issued the spot admission guidelines, stating that the remaining vacancies in universities, university constituent colleges, government engineering colleges and private unaided engineering colleges will be filled through institutional spot admissions.

The admissions will be conducted at the respective colleges from August 19 to August 20, 2026. Candidates interested in securing a seat under the spot admission process will have to approach the Principal of the concerned college in person.

The college-wise, branch-wise and category-wise vacancy details are available on the official TGEAPCET counselling website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Direct link to read the official notice

TGEAPCET 2026 Spot Admissions: Important Dates

Candidates can check the schedule below:

Display of vacancy details on college notice boards: August 17, 2026

Issue of notification by colleges: August 17, 2026

Publication of notification in newspapers: August 18, 2026

Spot admissions: August 19 to August 20, 2026

The schedule for the admission process will be followed by the respective colleges.

TGEAPCET 2026 Spot Admissions: Who Can Apply?

Candidates who meet the eligibility conditions can participate in the institutional spot admission process.

First preference will be given to candidates who have qualified TGEAPCET 2026 and passed the qualifying examination, that is, 10+2 or its equivalent.

Candidates must have studied Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry as group subjects.

Candidates belonging to SC, ST and BC categories must have secured at least 40% marks in the group subjects. Marks of 39.5% and above will be treated as 40%.

Candidates belonging to other categories must have secured at least 45% marks in the group subjects. Marks of 44.5% and above will be treated as 45%.

If seats remain vacant after considering TGEAPCET-qualified candidates, candidates without a TGEAPCET 2026 rank may also be considered, subject to the same qualifying examination and marks requirements.

Candidates from another state who have completely studied there and whose parents also belong to and reside in another state are not eligible.

Candidates whose Intermediate or equivalent qualification was issued by a board other than the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education will have to obtain an Equivalency Certificate before admission.

Candidates should also note that spot admissions are subject to ratification by the Convenor of TGEAPCET 2026 Admissions. If an admission is not ratified, the candidate will have to leave the college.

TGEAPCET 2026 Spot Admission Fee

Candidates participating in institutional spot admissions will have to pay the prescribed processing fee at the college.

TGEAPCET 2026 qualified candidates: Rs 1,300

TGEAPCET 2026 non-qualified candidates: Rs 2,100

However, candidates should be aware that fee reimbursement will not be applicable to students admitted through Institutional Spot Admissions.

The processing fee is separate from the applicable college or course fee payable for admission.

TGEAPCET Spot Admissions 2026: Documents Required

Candidates must attend the spot admission process in person and carry all their original certificates for verification.

The following documents are required:

SSC Marks Memo - Original

Intermediate or equivalent certificate - Original

Study Certificates - Originals

TGEAPCET 2026 Rank Card - if qualified

Caste Certificate - if applicable

Residence Certificate - if applicable

Equivalency Certificate - wherever applicable

Candidates without the original certificates will not be permitted to participate in spot admissions.

After verification, the original certificates will be returned to the candidate. However, candidates will have to submit a set of photocopies of the required certificates along with the original Transfer Certificate (TC) to the college.

TGEAPCET 2026 Spot Admissions: How to check TGEAPCET 2026 Spot Vacancies

Candidates can check the available seats before visiting a college by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit tgeapcet.nic.in.

Step 2: Open the section containing the TGEAPCET 2026 spot admission or vacancy details.

Step 3: Check the college-wise and branch-wise vacant seats.

Step 4: Check the category-wise availability.

Step 5: Contact the Principal or admission authority of the respective college.

Step 6: Visit the college in person with all original certificates on the scheduled spot admission dates.

Step 7: Complete document verification and pay the applicable processing fee.

Candidates should carry all required originals and photocopies to avoid delays during verification. The authorities have also advised applicants to rely on the vacancy information and notifications issued through the official TGEAPCET counselling portal and the respective colleges.

Direct link to read the official notice