TG TET June 2026 Result Declared At tgtet.aptonline.in; Direct Link Here

TG TET June 2026 Result: The Telangana School Education Department has declared the Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) June 2026 results. Candidates who appeared for the Teacher Eligibility Test can download their results from the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in. The authority has also uploaded the scorecards and other important information on its official website along with the TG TET Result 2026.

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) June 2026 was conducted across the state from June 16 to June 22, 2026.

Direct link to check the result

TG TET June 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Those who took the Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) in June 2026 can download their results by following the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the TG TET website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "TG TET June 2026 Result" link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and click the submit button.

Step 4: Download the scorecard and save a copy for future reference.

Direct link to check the result

TG TET June 2026 Result: Passing criteria

To qualify, candidates in the General and EWS categories must secure 60% or above. Candidates from the Backward Classes (BC) category must secure 50% or above to be declared eligible, while those from the SC, ST, and Differently Abled categories must secure 40% or above.

Candidates' eligibility for teaching positions in Telangana schools for grades 1 through 8 is determined by TG TET. Candidates who want to teach Classes 1 through 5 must show up for Paper I, and those who want to teach Classes 6 through 8 must pass Paper II. According to recruitment guidelines, candidates wishing to be eligible for the entire range, Classes 1 through 8, must pass both exams.