TG TET Answer Key 2026 Released: Response Sheets Out At tgtet.aptonline.in; Raise Objections By September 17 |

TG TET Answer Key 2026: The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana, has released the provisional answer key for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) 2026. TG TET 2026 was held between September 7, 2026, and September 11, 2026.

The response sheets for candidates have also been uploaded alongside the provisional answer key at the official website tgtet.aptonline.in. With the help of the provisional answer key, candidates may download their response sheet and cross-check their responses to find out their likely marks.

Also, objection to the provisional answer key has been accepted during a specific time frame. The last date for raising objections against the provisional answer key is September 17, 2026.

TG TET Answer Key 2026: Steps to download provisional answer key 2026

The following procedure needs to be followed by candidates who wish to download the provisional answer key for TG TET 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official TG TET website www.tgtet.aptonline.in

Step 2: Click the link for provisional answer key that is available on the home page.

Step 3: Provisional answer key for the various papers will be shown on the screen.

Step 4: Select the particular code of the paper and download the PDF file of the answer key.

The answer key along with the response sheet can be used by candidates to calculate their score.

TG TET Answer Key 2026: How to raise objections against answer key 2026?

The candidates who are not happy with any of the answers given in the provisional key have the choice to raise objections through the official portal during the stipulated time period.

The facility to raise objections will be there until September 17, 2026. The candidates should provide information regarding the questioned questions along with uploading the necessary documents and paying the objection fee during submission.

The procedure to raise objections is as follows:

Step 1: Visit the official site at tgtet.aptonline.in

Step 2: Click on the “Raise Objections” tab present on the homepage

Step 3: Give all the necessary details like Hall Ticket Number, Journal Number, Date of Birth, and Exam Paper

Step 4: Choose the Question and Answer options to be objected

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents and pay the objection fee

Step 6: Verify all the details and submit the objection form.

TG TET Answer Key 2026: Marking Scheme

The candidates can compute their predicted scores for TG TET through the marking scheme provided by the conducting body. The marking scheme is as follows:

Correct answer: 1 mark

Incorrect answer: No negative marking

Unanswered question: No marks

Hence, the predicted score of a candidate depends upon the number of correct answers given.

TG TET 2026 Final Answer Key

When the objection period is closed, the Department of School Education shall consider the difficulties faced by the candidates. If any correction is required, according to the review, it will be made in the answer key.

Later, the department will provide more information about the result of the TG TET 2026 via the official website. The candidates are hereby requested to visit the website tgtet.aptonline.in to know the recent news.