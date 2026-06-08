TG POLYCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Released At tgpolycet.nic.in; Self-Reporting Ends June 9

TG POLYCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment: The Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TG POLYCET) 2026 counselling phase 1 seat allocation results have been released by the Department of Technical Education (DTE). On the official website, tgpolycet.nic.in, candidates can view the TS POLYCET seat allocation for 2026. To download the TS POLYCET seat allocation order, students must provide their ROC form number, TG POLYCET 2026 hall ticket number, password, and birthdate.

Candidates who have been assigned seats must pay the seat acceptance fee and finish the online self-reporting by June 9 in accordance with the TS POLYCET 2026 counselling schedule. Additionally, they must report to the colleges they have been assigned between June 8 and June 9.

Direct link to check the seat allotment

TG POLYCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment: Important Dates & Details

Seat Acceptance Fee and Self-Reporting

Candidates who have been allotted a seat must pay the seat acceptance fee and complete the online self-reporting process by June 9, 2026.

Fee payment can be made through:

Net Banking

Credit Card

Debit Card

Reporting to Allotted Colleges

Candidates must physically report to their allotted colleges between June 8 and June 9, 2026.

Failure to report within the stipulated time may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

Tuition Fee for Government Polytechnic Colleges

Students admitted to government polytechnic colleges through TG POLYCET 2026 are required to pay an annual tuition fee of ₹3,800.

Final Phase Counselling Schedule

Registration and Slot Booking: Begins on June 15, 2026

Final Phase Seat Allotment Result: To be announced on June 20, 2026

TG POLYCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment: Steps to check the seat allotment

Applicants can download the TS POLYCET 2026 seat allocation results by following the instructions provided below:

Step 1: Visit tgpolycet.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: To reserve a spot, click the link.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth, password, hall pass number, and ROC form number.

Step 4: The 2026 TS POLYCET seat allocation results will be shown.

Step 5: Download the allotment order after paying the fee.

Direct link to check the seat allotment

TG POLYCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment: Required documents for verification

Candidates must carry the following documents for the verification process:

TS POLYCET 2026 Hall Ticket

TS POLYCET 2026 Rank Card

SSC/Class 10 Marksheet

Birth Certificate

Study Certificates

Conduct Certificate

Community Certificate (if applicable)

Minority Certificate (if applicable)

Income Certificate (if applicable)

Any other relevant documents specified for diploma admissions

Note: Candidates should carry both original documents and photocopies for verification purposes.

TG POLYCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment: Important advice for candidates

Complete fee payment and self-reporting before the deadline.

Keep payment receipts and relevant documents ready for college reporting.

Regularly check the official counselling portal for updates and instructions.

The allotment is for admission to diploma courses offered by polytechnic colleges in Telangana for the 2026–27 academic year.