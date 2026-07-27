TG PGECET 2026 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Released At pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in; Check Admission Details

TG PGECET 2026 Counselling Seat Allotment Result: The Telangana Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG PGECET) 2026 counselling seat allocation results were released today by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE).By visiting the official website, pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in, candidates who participated in the counselling procedure can now download their allotment order.

In order to finish the admissions process, candidates who have been assigned a spot in a postgraduate engineering program must report to their designated colleges between July 27 and July 30, 2026.

Direct link to check the seat allotment result

TG PGECET 2026 Counselling Seat Allotment Result: Schedule

Seat Allotment Result: July 27, 2026

Reporting at Allotted College: July 27 to July 30, 2026

Last Date to Report at Allotted College: July 30, 2026

Next Counselling Round: Candidates dissatisfied with their allotted seat may participate in the subsequent round of TG PGECET 2026 counselling, as per the schedule announced by the authorities.

TG PGECET 2026 Counselling Seat Allotment Result: Steps to download seat allotment result

Applicants can download the allotment order by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the TG PGECET Seat Allotment Letter link.

Step 3: Type in your password and application number.

Step 4: The screen will display the order of seats.

Step 5: Save the allotment order for later use after downloading it.

Direct link to check the seat allotment result

Candidates should bring their TG PGECET 2026 seat assignment order, the necessary documents for verification, the tuition fee, and any further documents required for admission when they report to the college.

Only after all necessary processes have been completed will admission be confirmed.

According to the timetable released by the authorities, candidates who are dissatisfied with their assigned seat may participate in the subsequent round of TG PGECET 2026 counselling.