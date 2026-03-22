TG ICET 2026 Registration Ends Tomorrow Without Late Fee: Check Dates, Fees And Direct Link

TG ICET 2026 Application: The Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, will be concluding the registration for the TG ICET 2026 tomorrow without charging a late fee. The deadline for submitting the TS ICET 2026 application with a late fee is March 30, 2026.Candidates can apply online at , the official website.
In case of any issues with the application process, candidates can contact the helpdesk via email at convenertgicet@gmail.com or call +91 9676853076. The support services are available between 10:30 AM and 5:30 PM, except on Sundays and public holidays.
TG ICET 2026 Application: Important Dates
Last date to apply (without late fee): March 23, 2026
Last date with late fee of ₹250: March 30, 2026
Last date with late fee of ₹500: April 7, 2026
Last date with late fee of ₹5,000: May 1, 2026
Last date with late fee of ₹10,000: May 3, 2026
Note: Candidates applying with a late fee must also pay the standard registration fee as per their category.
TG ICET 2026 Application: Application Late Fees
Up to March 23, 2026 (No late fee):
General candidates: ₹750
SC/ST/Differently Abled candidates: ₹550
Up to March 30, 2026 (₹250 late fee applicable):
General candidates: ₹1,000
SC/ST/Differently Abled candidates: ₹800
Up to April 7, 2026 (₹500 late fee applicable):
General candidates: ₹1,250
SC/ST/Differently Abled candidates: ₹1,050
Up to May 1, 2026 (₹5,000 late fee applicable):
General candidates: ₹5,750
SC/ST/Differently Abled candidates: ₹5,550
May 2–3, 2026 (₹10,000 late fee applicable):
General candidates: ₹10,750
SC/ST/Differently Abled candidates: ₹10,550
TG ICET 2026: Application Steps
To apply for the TS ICET 2026, candidates can review the following processes:
Step 1: Visit icet.tgche.ac.in, the official TS ICET website.
Step 2: From the homepage, select the "Application Fee Payment" option.
Step 3: Enter all of the candidate's information, including their name, date of birth, mobile number, qualifying hall ticket number, and method of payment.
Step 4: Next, pay the application fee and print it out.
Step 5: Return to the main website and click Fill Application Form.
Step 6: Enter the information (Payment Reference ID, Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket No., Mobile Number, Date of Birth) and select the "Get Application Form" tab.
Step 7: Fill in the contact information, category, educational details, and personal information.
Step 8: Click the submit button, then print the page for your records.