 TG ICET 2026 Registration Ends Tomorrow Without Late Fee: Check Dates, Fees And Direct Link
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TG ICET 2026 Registration Ends Tomorrow Without Late Fee: Check Dates, Fees And Direct Link

The Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, will be concluding the registration for the TG ICET 2026 tomorrow without charging a late fee. The deadline for submitting the TS ICET 2026 application with a late fee is March 30, 2026.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Sunday, March 22, 2026, 01:51 PM IST
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TG ICET 2026 Application: The Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, will be concluding the registration for the TG ICET 2026 tomorrow without charging a late fee. The deadline for submitting the TS ICET 2026 application with a late fee is March 30, 2026.Candidates can apply online at icet.tgche.ac.in, the official website.

In case of any issues with the application process, candidates can contact the helpdesk via email at convenertgicet@gmail.com or call +91 9676853076. The support services are available between 10:30 AM and 5:30 PM, except on Sundays and public holidays.

TG ICET 2026 Application: Important Dates

Last date to apply (without late fee): March 23, 2026

Last date with late fee of ₹250: March 30, 2026

Last date with late fee of ₹500: April 7, 2026

Last date with late fee of ₹5,000: May 1, 2026

Last date with late fee of ₹10,000: May 3, 2026

Note: Candidates applying with a late fee must also pay the standard registration fee as per their category.

TG ICET 2026 Application: Application Late Fees

Up to March 23, 2026 (No late fee):

General candidates: ₹750

SC/ST/Differently Abled candidates: ₹550

Up to March 30, 2026 (₹250 late fee applicable):

General candidates: ₹1,000

SC/ST/Differently Abled candidates: ₹800

Up to April 7, 2026 (₹500 late fee applicable):

General candidates: ₹1,250

SC/ST/Differently Abled candidates: ₹1,050

Up to May 1, 2026 (₹5,000 late fee applicable):

General candidates: ₹5,750

SC/ST/Differently Abled candidates: ₹5,550

May 2–3, 2026 (₹10,000 late fee applicable):

General candidates: ₹10,750

SC/ST/Differently Abled candidates: ₹10,550 

TG ICET 2026: Application Steps 

To apply for the TS ICET 2026, candidates can review the following processes:

Step 1: Visit icet.tgche.ac.in, the official TS ICET website.

Step 2: From the homepage, select the "Application Fee Payment" option.

Step 3: Enter all of the candidate's information, including their name, date of birth, mobile number, qualifying hall ticket number, and method of payment.

Step 4: Next, pay the application fee and print it out.

Step 5: Return to the main website and click Fill Application Form.

Step 6: Enter the information (Payment Reference ID, Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket No., Mobile Number, Date of Birth) and select the "Get Application Form" tab.

Step 7: Fill in the contact information, category, educational details, and personal information.

Step 8: Click the submit button, then print the page for your records.

Direct Link To Apply

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