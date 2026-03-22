TG ICET 2026 Registration Ends Tomorrow Without Late Fee: Check Dates, Fees And Direct Link

TG ICET 2026 Application: The Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, will be concluding the registration for the TG ICET 2026 tomorrow without charging a late fee. The deadline for submitting the TS ICET 2026 application with a late fee is March 30, 2026.Candidates can apply online at icet.tgche.ac.in , the official website.

In case of any issues with the application process, candidates can contact the helpdesk via email at convenertgicet@gmail.com or call +91 9676853076. The support services are available between 10:30 AM and 5:30 PM, except on Sundays and public holidays.

TG ICET 2026 Application: Important Dates

Last date to apply (without late fee): March 23, 2026

Last date with late fee of ₹250: March 30, 2026

Last date with late fee of ₹500: April 7, 2026

Last date with late fee of ₹5,000: May 1, 2026

Last date with late fee of ₹10,000: May 3, 2026

Note: Candidates applying with a late fee must also pay the standard registration fee as per their category.

TG ICET 2026 Application: Application Late Fees

Up to March 23, 2026 (No late fee):

General candidates: ₹750

SC/ST/Differently Abled candidates: ₹550

Up to March 30, 2026 (₹250 late fee applicable):

General candidates: ₹1,000

SC/ST/Differently Abled candidates: ₹800

Up to April 7, 2026 (₹500 late fee applicable):

General candidates: ₹1,250

SC/ST/Differently Abled candidates: ₹1,050

Up to May 1, 2026 (₹5,000 late fee applicable):

General candidates: ₹5,750

SC/ST/Differently Abled candidates: ₹5,550

May 2–3, 2026 (₹10,000 late fee applicable):

General candidates: ₹10,750

SC/ST/Differently Abled candidates: ₹10,550

TG ICET 2026: Application Steps

To apply for the TS ICET 2026, candidates can review the following processes:

Step 1: Visit icet.tgche.ac.in, the official TS ICET website.

Step 2: From the homepage, select the "Application Fee Payment" option.

Step 3: Enter all of the candidate's information, including their name, date of birth, mobile number, qualifying hall ticket number, and method of payment.

Step 4: Next, pay the application fee and print it out.

Step 5: Return to the main website and click Fill Application Form.

Step 6: Enter the information (Payment Reference ID, Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket No., Mobile Number, Date of Birth) and select the "Get Application Form" tab.

Step 7: Fill in the contact information, category, educational details, and personal information.

Step 8: Click the submit button, then print the page for your records.