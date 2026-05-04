TG ICET 2026 Hall Ticket Live At icet.tgche.ac.in; Here’s How To Access Admit Card

TG ICET 2026 Hall Ticket: The Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, has released the TG ICET 2026 Hall Ticket Today on the official website. Candidates can access the admit card by adding the login credentials, such as Registration Number and Date of Birth.

The hall ticket contains important details such as the candidate’s name, exam date, shift timings, and the address of the allotted test center. Aspirants are urged to verify all the information mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancies, they should immediately contact the concerned authorities through official channels.

If there are any problems with the application process, candidates can contact the helpdesk at convenertgicet@gmail.com or by phone at +91 9676853076. Support services are available from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., except on Sundays and public holidays.

Direct Link

TG ICET 2026 Hall Ticket: Steps to Download TS ICET 2026 Hall Ticket

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click the 'Download Hall Ticket' link in the application section.

Step 3: Please enter your registration number, date of birth, and qualifying exam hall ticket number.

Step 4: Click on the "Download Hall Ticket" button.

Step 5: Verify all details mentioned on the admit card.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future use.

Candidates are advised to keep their hall tickets safe until the admissions process is completed.

TG ICET 2026 Hall Ticket: Login Credentials for Admit Card Download

Candidates must use the following login credentials to download the TS ICET admit card 2026:

Registration Number

The qualifying exam hall ticket number

Date of birth, DDMMYYYY format

TG ICET 2026 Hall Ticket: Exam Schedule

The TS ICET 2026 exam will be conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University over two days in multiple shifts.

May 13, 2026 – Shift 1: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

May 13, 2026 – Shift 2: 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

May 14, 2026 – Shift 1: 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM

May 14, 2026 – Shift 2: 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM