TG ICET 2026 Deadline Extended Without Late Fee Till March 23; Check Revised Schedule, Fees

TG ICET 2026 Deadline Extended: Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda has extended the time for TG ICET 2026 applications without charging a late fee. The deadline for submitting the TS ICET 2026 application is now March 23, 2026, and there is no late charge. You can apply online at icet.tgche.ac.in, the official website.

TG ICET 2026: Important dates

Last date to apply (without late fee): March 23, 2026

Last date with late fee of ₹250: March 30, 2026

Last date with late fee of ₹500: April 7, 2026

Last date with late fee of ₹5,000: May 1, 2026

Last date with late fee of ₹10,000: May 3, 2026

Note: Candidates applying with a late fee must also pay the standard registration fee as per their category.

TS ICET 2026: Application Fees (With Late Fee & Dates)

Without late fee (Last date: March 23, 2026):

General: ₹750

SC/ST/Differently Abled: ₹550

With late fee of ₹250 (Last date: March 30, 2026):

General: ₹1,000

SC/ST/Differently Abled: ₹800

With late fee of ₹500 (Last date: April 7, 2026):

General: ₹1,250

SC/ST/Differently Abled: ₹1,050

With late fee of ₹5,000 (Last date: May 1, 2026):

General: ₹5,750

SC/ST/Differently Abled: ₹5,550

With late fee of ₹10,000 (Last date: May 2 & 3, 2026):

General: ₹10,750

SC/ST/Differently Abled: ₹10,550

Note: The total fee includes the standard application fee plus the applicable late fee based on the submission date.

TG ICET 2026: Steps to apply

To apply for the TS ICET 2026, candidates can review the processes listed below:

Step 1: Go to icet.tgche.ac.in, the official TS ICET website.

Step 2: On the Homepage, select the "Application Fee Payment" option.

Step 3: Enter all the information, including the candidate's name, date of birth, mobile number, qualifying hall ticket number, and mode of payment.

Step 4: After that, pay the application cost and print it off.

Step 5: Return to the main site and select Fill Application Form.

Step 6: Enter the information (Payment Reference ID, Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket No., Mobile Number, Date of Birth) and select the "Get Application Form" tab.

Step 7: Add the contact information, category, educational details, and personal information.

Step 8: Press the submit button and print the page for your records.

Direct Link To Apply

About TG ICET

For admission to MBA and MCA programs offered by Telangana universities and affiliated colleges, the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test is administered. Candidates can still apply beyond the regular deadline if they pay a late charge in addition to the registration price. Several deadlines have been set by the authorities for candidates to submit the application form, with escalating late fees.