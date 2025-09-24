 TG ICET 2025 Special Phase Counselling Begins October 5; Check Important Dates
The Telangana Admission Committee has announced a special phase of TS ICET 2025 counselling to fill vacant MBA seats. Slot booking begins on October 5, with certificate verification on October 6 and seat allotment results on October 10.

TG ICET 2025 Special Phase Counselling: The Telangana Admission Committee has made public information on a special counselling phase for the Telangana ICET. Seats remaining empty following the final phase of counselling are being filled through TG ICET special phase therapy. The ICET spot counselling round for admissions using TS ICET scores will continue to be administered by TGHCE. It was previously anticipated that on September 23, TGCHE would reveal the specifics of the spot round.

But before spot admissions, TGCHE announced a second round of centralised counselling for Telangana MBAs. On October 6 and 7, alternatives will be exercised via the official counselling website, tgicet.nic.in.

TG ICET 2025 Special Phase Counselling: Important dates

Slot booking for certificate verification – 05-Oct-2025

Certificate verification at helpline centres – 06-Oct-2025

Exercising web options after certificate verification – 06-Oct-2025 to 07-Oct-2025

Last date to freeze options – 07-Oct-2025

Publication of provisional seat allotment results – 10-Oct-2025

Payment of tuition fee, self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college – 10-Oct-2025 to 13-Oct-2025

TG ICET 2025 Special Phase Counselling: Eligibility

Candidates whose certificates have not been validated during any of the earlier counselling stages can schedule a time slot.

The special phase procedure remains the same as the earlier counselling stages.

Candidates who did not receive a seat in the previous allocation can participate.

Candidates who wish for a better choice allocation may also exercise web options in the special phase.

After completing certificate verification, candidates can directly exercise new web options as per the given schedule.

For more detailed information candidates are advised to visit the official website.

