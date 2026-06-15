TG ECET Counselling 2026 Commences At tgecet.nic.in; Registration, Fee Payment And Slot Booking Underway

TG ECET Counselling 2026: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has begun the counselling process for the Telangana Engineering Common Entrance Test (TG ECET) 2026. Candidates who have passed the entrance exam can now register for counselling on the official website and complete the required formalities, including payment of the processing fee and booking a slot for certificate verification.

To begin the counselling process, candidates must first submit their basic information online, pay the counselling processing fee and schedule a time for document verification. The processing fee for OC and BC candidates is ₹1,200, while SC and ST candidates are required to pay ₹600.

Applicants will need their TG ECET hall ticket number, registration form number, date of birth and captcha code to complete the payment process successfully.

Direct Link To Access Counselling

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TG ECET Counselling 2026: First Phase Schedule

Online Registration, Fee Payment and Slot Booking: June 15 to June 18, 2026

Certificate Verification: June 17 to June 19, 2026

Exercising Web Options: June 17 to June 21, 2026

Freezing of Web Options: June 21, 2026

Provisional Seat Allotment: On or before June 24, 2026

Tuition Fee Payment and Self-Reporting: June 24 to June 27, 2026

TG ECET Counselling 2026: Final Phase Schedule

Registration, Fee Payment and Slot Booking: July 4 to July 5, 2026

Certificate Verification: July 6, 2026

Exercising Web Options: July 6 to July 7, 2026

Freezing of Web Options: July 7, 2026

Provisional Seat Allotment: On or before July 9, 2026

Tuition Fee Payment and Self-Reporting: July 9 to July 12, 2026

Reporting at Allotted College: July 10 to July 13, 2026

Colleges to Update Joining Details: July 14, 2026

TG ECET 2026 Spot Admission Schedule

Publication of Spot Admission Guidelines: July 14, 2026

Last Date for Completion of Spot Admissions: July 20, 2026

Note: Spot admissions will be conducted for private unaided engineering and B Pharmacy colleges after the completion of the regular counselling rounds.

TG ECET Counselling 2026: How to Pay TG ECET 2026 Counselling Processing Fee?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the fee payment process:

Step 1: Visit the official TG ECET counselling website.

Step 2: Click on the "Pay Processing Fee" option.

Step 3: Enter the TG ECET hall ticket number.

Step 4: Provide the registration form number.

Step 5: Enter the date of birth in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Fill in the captcha code displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Click on "Pay Fee Online".

Step 8: Complete the payment using a debit card, credit card or net banking.

Step 9: Download and save the payment receipt for future reference.

After paying the processing fee, candidates must proceed with slot booking for certificate verification. Only those who complete both the fee payment and slot booking process will be eligible to participate in certificate verification and subsequent counselling rounds.