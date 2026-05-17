TG EAPCET Toppers 2026 Released: M Rushi Achieves Rank 1 In Engineering; Mukkaram Ahmed Tops Agriculture And Pharmacy

TG EAPCET Toppers 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the TS EAMCET (TG EAPCET) 2026 toppers list along with the results. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check the stream-wise topper names and download their rank cards from the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in. A total of 2,82,195 candidates appeared for TG EAPCET 2026, of whom 2,18,998 qualified, taking the overall pass percentage to 77.25%.
In the Engineering stream, M Rushi from Medchal-Malkajgiri, Telangana, secured the first rank with 156.63532 marks. In the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, Mukkaram Ahmed from Hyderabad emerged as the topper with 150.177079 marks.
The TS EAMCET 2026 examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses offered by participating colleges across Telangana.
Direct Link To Check Rank Card
TG EAPCET 2026 Engineering Stream Top 10 Toppers
Rank 1: M Rushi – 156.63532 marks
Rank 2: Bejugama Anshul – 148.708176 marks
Rank 3: Maraka Vamsidhar Reddy – 147.056336 marks
Rank 4: Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy – 144.445408 marks
Rank 5: Adula Sai Nikith – 143.307835 marks
Rank 6: Mallavarapu Aasna – 143.289441 marks
Rank 7: Vivan Sharad Mahiswari – 142.926964 marks
Rank 8: Telluri Shreyas Reddy – 140.249202 marks
Rank 9: Bommireddy Sameeraj Reddy – 139.856143 marks
Rank 10: Rapolu Jayanth Shekhar – 139.781223 marks
TG EAPCET 2026 Agriculture and Pharmacy Stream Top 10 Toppers
Rank 1: Mukkaram Ahmed – 150.177079 marks
Rank 2: Taduri Nivrut Sai Venkat – 143.439842 marks
Rank 3: Sahiti Geetika Gunithi – 142.354904 marks
Rank 4: Mayuk Jayasimha – 139.780946 marks
Rank 5: Amair Anas – 137.400516 marks
Rank 6: Nathan Sheba Jerusha – 137.242821 marks
Rank 7: Periketi Anuraag – 136.672659 marks
Rank 8: Bura Sai Sharan – 135.216625 marks
Rank 9: Maruthi Satya Srikar – 134.971629 marks
Rank 10: Rutumbika Mohanty – 134.576582 marks
TG EAPCET 2026 Result: Overall Result Statistics
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the overall result statistics for TG EAPCET 2026. In the Engineering stream, 1,44,704 candidates qualified out of 1,97,241 who appeared for the examination, taking the pass percentage to 73.36%. In the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, 73,294 candidates qualified out of 84,954 candidates, with a significantly higher pass percentage of 86.27%. Overall, more than 3 lakh candidates appeared for the TG EAPCET 2026 examination across both streams.
TG EAPCET 2026 Result: Overall Statistics at a Glance
Engineering Stream (MPC)
Registered candidates: 2,10,766
Candidates appeared: 1,97,241
Candidates qualified: 1,44,704
Pass percentage: 73.36%
Agriculture and Pharmacy Stream (BiPC)
Registered candidates: 90,977
Candidates appeared: 84,954
Candidates qualified: 73,294
Pass percentage: 86.27%
TG EAPCET 2026 Result How to Download TS EAMCET 2026 Rank Card
Candidates can follow the steps below to access their rank cards:
Step 1: Visit the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the “Download Rank Card” link.
Step 3: Enter the registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.
Step 4: Submit the details.
Step 5: Download and save the rank card for future reference.
TG EAPCET 2026 Result: Details Mentioned on TS EAMCET 2026 Rank Card
The scorecard will contain the following information:
Candidate’s name
Hall ticket number
Registration number
Stream appeared for
Marks obtained
Combined score
Qualifying status
State rank
TG EAPCET 2026 Result: Counselling
With the results now declared, the TS EAMCET 2026 counselling schedule is expected to be announced soon. Qualified candidates will be able to participate in certificate verification, option entry and seat allotment for admission to participating colleges across Telangana. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest counselling updates.