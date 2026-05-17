TG EAPCET Toppers 2026 Released: M Rushi Achieves Rank 1 In Engineering; Mukkaram Ahmed Tops Agriculture And Pharmacy

TG EAPCET Toppers 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the TS EAMCET (TG EAPCET) 2026 toppers list along with the results. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now check the stream-wise topper names and download their rank cards from the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in. A total of 2,82,195 candidates appeared for TG EAPCET 2026, of whom 2,18,998 qualified, taking the overall pass percentage to 77.25%.

In the Engineering stream, M Rushi from Medchal-Malkajgiri, Telangana, secured the first rank with 156.63532 marks. In the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, Mukkaram Ahmed from Hyderabad emerged as the topper with 150.177079 marks.

The TS EAMCET 2026 examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy courses offered by participating colleges across Telangana.

Direct Link To Check Results

Direct Link To Check Rank Card

TG EAPCET 2026 Engineering Stream Top 10 Toppers

Rank 1: M Rushi – 156.63532 marks

Rank 2: Bejugama Anshul – 148.708176 marks

Rank 3: Maraka Vamsidhar Reddy – 147.056336 marks

Rank 4: Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy – 144.445408 marks

Rank 5: Adula Sai Nikith – 143.307835 marks

Rank 6: Mallavarapu Aasna – 143.289441 marks

Rank 7: Vivan Sharad Mahiswari – 142.926964 marks

Rank 8: Telluri Shreyas Reddy – 140.249202 marks

Rank 9: Bommireddy Sameeraj Reddy – 139.856143 marks

Rank 10: Rapolu Jayanth Shekhar – 139.781223 marks

TG EAPCET 2026 Agriculture and Pharmacy Stream Top 10 Toppers

Rank 1: Mukkaram Ahmed – 150.177079 marks

Rank 2: Taduri Nivrut Sai Venkat – 143.439842 marks

Rank 3: Sahiti Geetika Gunithi – 142.354904 marks

Rank 4: Mayuk Jayasimha – 139.780946 marks

Rank 5: Amair Anas – 137.400516 marks

Rank 6: Nathan Sheba Jerusha – 137.242821 marks

Rank 7: Periketi Anuraag – 136.672659 marks

Rank 8: Bura Sai Sharan – 135.216625 marks

Rank 9: Maruthi Satya Srikar – 134.971629 marks

Rank 10: Rutumbika Mohanty – 134.576582 marks

TG EAPCET 2026 Result: Overall Result Statistics

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the overall result statistics for TG EAPCET 2026. In the Engineering stream, 1,44,704 candidates qualified out of 1,97,241 who appeared for the examination, taking the pass percentage to 73.36%. In the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, 73,294 candidates qualified out of 84,954 candidates, with a significantly higher pass percentage of 86.27%. Overall, more than 3 lakh candidates appeared for the TG EAPCET 2026 examination across both streams.

TG EAPCET 2026 Result: Overall Statistics at a Glance

Engineering Stream (MPC)

Registered candidates: 2,10,766

Candidates appeared: 1,97,241

Candidates qualified: 1,44,704

Pass percentage: 73.36%

Agriculture and Pharmacy Stream (BiPC)

Registered candidates: 90,977

Candidates appeared: 84,954

Candidates qualified: 73,294

Pass percentage: 86.27%

TG EAPCET 2026 Result How to Download TS EAMCET 2026 Rank Card

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their rank cards:

Step 1: Visit the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Download Rank Card” link.

Step 3: Enter the registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: Download and save the rank card for future reference.

TG EAPCET 2026 Result: Details Mentioned on TS EAMCET 2026 Rank Card

The scorecard will contain the following information:

Candidate’s name

Hall ticket number

Registration number

Stream appeared for

Marks obtained

Combined score

Qualifying status

State rank

TG EAPCET 2026 Result: Counselling

With the results now declared, the TS EAMCET 2026 counselling schedule is expected to be announced soon. Qualified candidates will be able to participate in certificate verification, option entry and seat allotment for admission to participating colleges across Telangana. Students are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest counselling updates.