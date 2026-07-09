TG EAPCET 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow At tgeapcet.nic.in; Here's How To Check

TG EAPCET 2026 Round 1 Counselling Schedule: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is set to release the TG EAPCET 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result on July 10, 2026. Candidates who participated in the first phase of the counselling process will be able to check their allotment status on the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in, by logging in with their application number and password.

Candidates who are allotted seats in the first phase must complete the admission formalities by paying the prescribed tuition fee and completing the online self-reporting process between July 10 and July 14, 2026. Failure to complete these steps within the stipulated timeline may result in the cancellation of the allotted seat.

The TG EAPCET 2026 counselling is being conducted for admissions to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy programmes offered by around 320 government and private colleges across Telangana.

In case of any issues, candidates can reach out at Help Desk Phone numbers such as 7660009768, 7660009769 and Email at tgcets[dot]telangana[at]gmail[dot]com

Direct Link

TG EAPCET 2026 Round 1 Counselling Schedule

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: July 10, 2026

Tuition Fee Payment and Online Self-Reporting: July 10 to July 14, 2026

TG EAPCET 2026 Round 1 Counselling Schedule: How To Check Seat Allotment Result

Candidates can follow these steps to access their allotment status:

Step 1: Visit the official TG EAPCET counselling website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Candidate Login link.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the seat allotment result.

Step 5: Download and print the allotment letter for future reference.

The Round 1 seat allotment has been prepared based on multiple factors, including the candidate's TG EAPCET 2026 rank, reservation category, gender, local area status, web options exercised during counselling, and the availability of seats in participating institutions. Candidates are advised to download their allotment letter and complete all admission-related formalities within the prescribed deadline.