TG EAPCET 2026 Results Out: Over 3 Lakh Candidates Can Check Rank Cards Online; Check Direct Link Here

TG EAPCET 2026 Result: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) has declared the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2026 results today, May 17, 2026. More than 3 lakh candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now download their rank cards from the official website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in .

Candidates will need their registration number, exam hall ticket number, and date of birth to access the TG EAPCET 2026 scorecard.

Direct Link To Check Results

Direct Link To Check Rank Card

TG EAPCET 2026 Result: How to Download TG EAPCET 2026 Rank Card

Follow the steps below to download the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in .

Step 2: Click on the “TG EAPCET 2026 Rank Card” link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number, exam hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: Your TG EAPCET 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and print the rank card for future reference.

TG EAPCET 2026 Result: Details Mentioned on TG EAPCET 2026 Scorecard

The TG EAPCET 2026 rank card includes the following details:

Candidate’s name

Hall ticket number

Stream appeared for

Subject-wise marks

Total normalized marks

Qualifying status

Overall rank

TG EAPCET 2026 Result: Overall Result Statistics

In the Engineering stream, 1,44,704 candidates qualified out of 1,97,241 candidates who appeared.

The Engineering stream recorded a pass percentage of 73.36%.

In the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream, 73,294 candidates qualified out of 84,954 candidates.

The Agriculture and Pharmacy stream recorded a pass percentage of 86.27%.

Overall, more than 3 lakh candidates appeared for the TS EAMCET 2026 examination.