TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window Opens Tomorrow; Check Type I & Type II Corrections Here

TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: The TG EAPCET 2026 correction window will begin tomorrow, i.e., April 6, 2026, on the official website. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms can make any necessary changes during the edit period until April 8, 2026.

Applicants should be aware that only specific details can be edited online, and that some changes require the submission of a request to the authorities along with supporting documents.

If candidates encounter any difficulties while registering, they can contact the help desk by phone at +91-7416923578 and +91-7416908215 between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM (excluding Sundays and public holidays) or by email at tgeapcethelpdesk2026@jntuh.ac.in.

TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates

Correction Window: April 6 to 8, 2026

Admit Card Release: April 23, 2026 onwards

Exam Dates: Agriculture & Pharmacy: May 4 and 5, 2026

Engineering: May 9 to 11, 2026

TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: How to Edit TG EAPCET Application Form 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to make corrections:

Step 1: Visit the official website: eapcet.tgche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “TG EAPCET 2026 Application Form Correction” link

Step 3: Enter login details (registration number, date of birth, payment reference ID, etc.)

Step 4: Modify the required details

Step 5: Save and submit the corrected application form

TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: Types of Corrections in TG EAPCET 2026

The correction facility is divided into two categories:

TYPE–I Corrections (By TG EAPCET Office)

These corrections cannot be edited by candidates directly. Applicants must send a request email along with valid supporting documents to the TG EAPCET Office.

Details that can be corrected through email:

Candidate’s Name

Date of Birth

Signature and Photograph

Qualifying Examination Details

Hall Ticket Number

Mobile Number

Category (limited changes like OC ↔ BC, SC ↔ ST)

EWS Certificate

Special Reservation Category

Required Documents Include:

SSC Marks Memo

Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket / Marks Memo

Aadhaar Card

Category/EWS Certificates issued by competent authority

Scanned Signature (<30kb jpg, jpeg)

Scanned Photograph (<50kb jpg, jpeg)

TYPE–II Corrections (By Candidates Online)

These details can be edited directly during the correction window (April 6–8):

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Gender

Minority / Non-Minority status

Annual Income Range of Parents

Income Certificate Number (optional)

Aadhaar Card Number (optional)

Ration Card Number (optional)

Sub Caste Name

Caste Certificate Number (optional)

Candidate Bank Details (for future use)

Alternate Mobile Number (self / father / mother / relative)

Special Reservation Category (NCC / CAP / Sports & Games / Anglo Indian)

Address Details

Type of PH (Physically Handicapped)

Scribe Requirement (if opted during fee registration)

Intermediate / Equivalent (10+2) / Diploma details

Year of Appearing / Passed Qualifying Exam

10+2 / Diploma Studied In

Medium of Instruction at Qualifying Exam

Medium of Test

SSC / Equivalent (10th Class) Details

Bridge Course (BIE) Hall Ticket Number

Place of Study (Class 1 to Inter 2nd year / Diploma 3rd year)

Area of Reservation

Candidates should be aware that the fields listed are editable. For uneditable details, candidates must contact the helpdesk or send an email with the necessary documents. No corrections will be permitted after April 8, 2026.

TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: TG EAPCET 2026 Exam Details

The TG EAPCET 2026 exam will be conducted in May:

Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P): May 4 and 5

Engineering: May 9 to 11