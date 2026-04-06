TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window Live At eapcet.tgche.ac.in; Check Types Of Corrections Here

TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: The TG EAPCET 2026 correction window has been released on the official website. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms can make any necessary changes during the edit period, which runs until April 8, 2026.

Candidates should note that only details can be edited online, and some changes require submitting a request to the authorities along with supporting documents.

The notification also states that the following candidates, who have paid the fee but have not submitted their applications, will be able to make corrections only after submission (Category 2).

If candidates encounter any issues while registering, they can contact the help desk by phone at +91-7416923578 and +91-7416908215 between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM (excluding Sundays and public holidays) or by email at tgeapcethelpdesk2026@jntuh.ac.in.

Direct Link To Make Changes

TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates

Correction Window: April 6 to 8, 2026

Admit Card Release: April 23, 2026 onwards

Exam Dates: Agriculture & Pharmacy: May 4 and 5, 2026

TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: How To Make Changes

Candidates can check out the steps below to make the changes:

Step 1: Go to the official website: eapcet.tgche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “TG EAPCET 2026 Application Form Correction."

Step 3: Add login credentials (such as registration number, date of birth, payment reference ID, etc.

Step 4: Change the required details

Step 5: Save and submit the corrected application form

TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: Types of Corrections in TG EAPCET 2026

The correction facility is divided into two categories:

TYPE–I Corrections (By TG EAPCET Office)

These corrections cannot be edited by candidates directly. Applicants must send a request email along with valid supporting documents to the TG EAPCET Office.

Details that can be corrected through email:

Candidate’s Name and Date of Birth

Signature and Photograph

Qualifying Examination Details

Hall Ticket Number and Mobile Number

Category (limited changes like OC ↔ BC, SC ↔ ST)

EWS Certificate and Special Reservation Category

Required Documents Include:

SSC Marks Memo and Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket / Marks Memo

Aadhaar Card

Category/EWS Certificates issued by the competent authority

Scanned Signature (<30kb jpg, jpeg) and Scanned Photograph (<50kb jpg, jpeg)

TYPE–II Corrections (By Candidates Online)

These details can be edited directly during the correction window (April 6–8):

Father’s Name and Mother’s Name

Sub Caste Name and Caste Certificate Number (optional)

Candidate Bank Details (for future use)

Gender

Minority / Non-Minority status

Annual Income Range of Parents

Income Certificate Number (optional)

Aadhaar Card Number (optional) and Ration Card Number (optional)

Alternate Mobile Number (self / father / mother / relative)

Special Reservation Category (NCC / CAP / Sports & Games / Anglo Indian)

Address Details

Type of PH (Physically Handicapped)

Scribe Requirement (if opted during fee registration)

Intermediate / Equivalent (10+2) / Diploma details

Year of Appearing / Passed Qualifying Exam

10+2 / Diploma Studied In

Medium of Instruction at Qualifying Exam and Medium of Test

SSC / Equivalent (10th Class) Details

Bridge Course (BIE) Hall Ticket Number

Place of Study (Class 1 to Inter 2nd year / Diploma 3rd year)

Area of Reservation

TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: Registration with Late Fees

Candidates can check out the TG EAPCET 2026 Registration with late fees:

Last date with late fee of ₹250: 10 April, 2026

Last date with late fee of ₹500: 15 April, 2026

Last date with late fee of ₹2,500: 20 April, 2026

Last date with late fee of ₹5,000: 24 April, 2026

Last date with late fee of ₹10,000: 02 May, 2028