TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window Live At eapcet.tgche.ac.in; Check Types Of Corrections Here

TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: The TG EAPCET 2026 correction window has been released on the official website. Candidates who have already submitted their application forms can make any necessary changes during the edit period, which runs until April 8, 2026.
Candidates should note that only details can be edited online, and some changes require submitting a request to the authorities along with supporting documents.
The notification also states that the following candidates, who have paid the fee but have not submitted their applications, will be able to make corrections only after submission (Category 2).
If candidates encounter any issues while registering, they can contact the help desk by phone at +91-7416923578 and +91-7416908215 between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM (excluding Sundays and public holidays) or by email at tgeapcethelpdesk2026@jntuh.ac.in.
TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates
Correction Window: April 6 to 8, 2026
Admit Card Release: April 23, 2026 onwards
Exam Dates: Agriculture & Pharmacy: May 4 and 5, 2026
TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: How To Make Changes
Candidates can check out the steps below to make the changes:
Step 1: Go to the official website: eapcet.tgche.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the “TG EAPCET 2026 Application Form Correction."
Step 3: Add login credentials (such as registration number, date of birth, payment reference ID, etc.
Step 4: Change the required details
Step 5: Save and submit the corrected application form
TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: Types of Corrections in TG EAPCET 2026
The correction facility is divided into two categories:
TYPE–I Corrections (By TG EAPCET Office)
These corrections cannot be edited by candidates directly. Applicants must send a request email along with valid supporting documents to the TG EAPCET Office.
Details that can be corrected through email:
Candidate’s Name and Date of Birth
Signature and Photograph
Qualifying Examination Details
Hall Ticket Number and Mobile Number
Category (limited changes like OC ↔ BC, SC ↔ ST)
EWS Certificate and Special Reservation Category
Required Documents Include:
SSC Marks Memo and Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket / Marks Memo
Aadhaar Card
Category/EWS Certificates issued by the competent authority
Scanned Signature (<30kb jpg, jpeg) and Scanned Photograph (<50kb jpg, jpeg)
TYPE–II Corrections (By Candidates Online)
These details can be edited directly during the correction window (April 6–8):
Father’s Name and Mother’s Name
Sub Caste Name and Caste Certificate Number (optional)
Candidate Bank Details (for future use)
Gender
Minority / Non-Minority status
Annual Income Range of Parents
Income Certificate Number (optional)
Aadhaar Card Number (optional) and Ration Card Number (optional)
Alternate Mobile Number (self / father / mother / relative)
Special Reservation Category (NCC / CAP / Sports & Games / Anglo Indian)
Address Details
Type of PH (Physically Handicapped)
Scribe Requirement (if opted during fee registration)
Intermediate / Equivalent (10+2) / Diploma details
Year of Appearing / Passed Qualifying Exam
10+2 / Diploma Studied In
Medium of Instruction at Qualifying Exam and Medium of Test
SSC / Equivalent (10th Class) Details
Bridge Course (BIE) Hall Ticket Number
Place of Study (Class 1 to Inter 2nd year / Diploma 3rd year)
Area of Reservation
TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: Registration with Late Fees
Candidates can check out the TG EAPCET 2026 Registration with late fees:
Last date with late fee of ₹250: 10 April, 2026
Last date with late fee of ₹500: 15 April, 2026
Last date with late fee of ₹2,500: 20 April, 2026
Last date with late fee of ₹5,000: 24 April, 2026
Last date with late fee of ₹10,000: 02 May, 2028