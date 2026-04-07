TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window Closes Tomorrow At eapcet.tgche.ac.in; Check Editable Details Here

TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: The TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window will conclude tomorrow, i.e., April 8, 2026, on the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.
Candidates who have already submitted their application forms can make any necessary changes during the deadline until April 8, 2026. Candidates should be aware that only details can be edited online, and some changes require submitting a request to the authorities along with supporting documents.
The notification also states that the following candidates, who have paid the fee but have not submitted their applications, will be able to make changes only after submission (Category 2).
If candidates have any problems registering, they can contact the help desk by phone at +91-7416923578 and +91-7416908215 between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM (excluding Sundays and public holidays) or via email at .
TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates
Correction Window: April 6 to 8, 2026
TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: How To Make Changes
Candidates can check out the steps below to make the changes via the official website.
Step 1: Visit the official website: eapcet.tgche.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the “TG EAPCET 2026 Application Form Correction."
Step 3: Add login credentials (such as registration number, date of birth, payment reference ID, etc.).
Step 4: Change the required details
Step 5: Save and submit the corrected application form
TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: Types of Corrections in TG EAPCET 2026
The correction facility is divided into two categories:
TYPE–I Corrections (By TG EAPCET Office)
Candidates cannot edit these corrections directly. Applicants must submit a request email and valid supporting documents to the TG EAPCET Office.
Details that can be corrected via email:
Candidate’s Name and Date of Birth
Signature and Photograph
Qualifying Examination Details
EWS Certificate and Special Reservation Category
Hall Ticket Number and Mobile Number
Category (limited changes like OC ↔ BC, SC ↔ ST)
Required Documents Include Details:
SSC Marks Memo and Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket / Marks Memo
Aadhaar Card
Category/EWS Certificates issued by the competent authority
Scanned Signature (<30kb jpg, jpeg) and Scanned Photograph (<50kb jpg, jpeg)
TYPE–II Corrections (By Candidates Online)
These details can be edited directly during the correction window (April 6–8):
Father’s Name and Mother’s Name
Subcaste Name and Caste Certificate Number (optional)
Candidate Bank Details (for future use)
Gender
Year of Appearing / Passed Qualifying Exam
10+2 / Diploma Studied In
Medium of Instruction at Qualifying Exam and Medium of Test
SSC / Equivalent (10th Class) Details
Alternate Mobile Number (self/father/mother / relative)
Minority / Non-Minority status
Annual Income Range of Parents
Address Details
Bridge Course (BIE) Hall Ticket Number
Place of Study (Class 1 to Inter 2nd year / Diploma 3rd year)
Area of Reservation
Type of PH (Physically Handicapped)
Income Certificate Number (optional)
Aadhaar Card Number (optional) and Ration Card Number (optional)
Special Reservation Category (NCC / CAP / Sports & Games / Anglo Indian)
Scribe Requirement (if opted during fee registration)
Intermediate / Equivalent (10+2) / Diploma details
In case of any further clarification, candidates are advised to contact the TG EAPCET – 2026 helpdesk numbers, which are given on the website.