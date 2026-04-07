TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window Closes Tomorrow At eapcet.tgche.ac.in; Check Editable Details Here

TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: The TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window will conclude tomorrow, i.e., April 8, 2026, on the official website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Candidates who have already submitted their application forms can make any necessary changes during the deadline until April 8, 2026. Candidates should be aware that only details can be edited online, and some changes require submitting a request to the authorities along with supporting documents.

The notification also states that the following candidates, who have paid the fee but have not submitted their applications, will be able to make changes only after submission (Category 2).

If candidates have any problems registering, they can contact the help desk by phone at +91-7416923578 and +91-7416908215 between 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM (excluding Sundays and public holidays) or via email at tgeapcethelpdesk2026@jntuh.ac.in .

Direct Link To Make Changes

TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates

Correction Window: April 6 to 8, 2026

TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: How To Make Changes

Candidates can check out the steps below to make the changes via the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website: eapcet.tgche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “TG EAPCET 2026 Application Form Correction."

Step 3: Add login credentials (such as registration number, date of birth, payment reference ID, etc.).

Step 4: Change the required details

Step 5: Save and submit the corrected application form

TG EAPCET 2026 Correction Window: Types of Corrections in TG EAPCET 2026

The correction facility is divided into two categories:

TYPE–I Corrections (By TG EAPCET Office)

Candidates cannot edit these corrections directly. Applicants must submit a request email and valid supporting documents to the TG EAPCET Office.

Details that can be corrected via email:

Candidate’s Name and Date of Birth

Signature and Photograph

Qualifying Examination Details

EWS Certificate and Special Reservation Category

Hall Ticket Number and Mobile Number

Category (limited changes like OC ↔ BC, SC ↔ ST)

Required Documents Include Details:

SSC Marks Memo and Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket / Marks Memo

Aadhaar Card

Category/EWS Certificates issued by the competent authority

Scanned Signature (<30kb jpg, jpeg) and Scanned Photograph (<50kb jpg, jpeg)

TYPE–II Corrections (By Candidates Online)

These details can be edited directly during the correction window (April 6–8):

Father’s Name and Mother’s Name

Subcaste Name and Caste Certificate Number (optional)

Candidate Bank Details (for future use)

Gender

Year of Appearing / Passed Qualifying Exam

10+2 / Diploma Studied In

Medium of Instruction at Qualifying Exam and Medium of Test

SSC / Equivalent (10th Class) Details

Alternate Mobile Number (self/father/mother / relative)

Minority / Non-Minority status

Annual Income Range of Parents

Address Details

Bridge Course (BIE) Hall Ticket Number

Place of Study (Class 1 to Inter 2nd year / Diploma 3rd year)

Area of Reservation

Type of PH (Physically Handicapped)

Income Certificate Number (optional)

Aadhaar Card Number (optional) and Ration Card Number (optional)

Special Reservation Category (NCC / CAP / Sports & Games / Anglo Indian)

Scribe Requirement (if opted during fee registration)

Intermediate / Equivalent (10+2) / Diploma details

In case of any further clarification, candidates are advised to contact the TG EAPCET – 2026 helpdesk numbers, which are given on the website.