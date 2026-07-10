TG CPGET 2026: Kakatiya University Postpones M.Sc. Food Science And Technology Exam To July 16; Revised Hall Tickets Soon

TG CPGET 2026: Kakatiya University Postpones M.Sc. Food Science And Technology Exam To July 16 | Official website

TG CPGET 2026: Kakatiya University has postponed the TG CPGET 2026 examination for Subject Code 75 – M.Sc. Food Science and Technology. The university announced that the entrance test, which was earlier scheduled to be held on July 13, 2026, will now take place on July 16, 2026.

The university said the examination has been rescheduled due to unavoidable reasons. No other subject examinations have been affected by this change, and the remaining TG CPGET 2026 schedule will continue as announced.

TG CPGET 2026: Official Notification

In its notification, the university stated:

"The Online CBT Examination for Subject Code 75 – M.Sc. Food Science and Technology has been postponed from 13-07-2026 to 16-07-2026 due to unavoidable reasons. Candidates are advised to download the revised Hall Ticket when notified and to visit the TG CPGET-2026 website regularly for further updates."

TG CPGET 2026: Revised exam schedule

Examination: TG CPGET 2026

Subject Code: 75

Course: M.Sc. Food Science and Technology

Earlier exam date: July 13, 2026

Revised exam date: July 16, 2026

TG CPGET 2026: Fresh hall tickets to be released

Following the change in the examination date, Kakatiya University has advised candidates appearing for M.Sc. Food Science and Technology to download a revised TG CPGET 2026 hall ticket once it is made available.

Students have also been asked to regularly visit the official TG CPGET 2026 website for updates regarding the revised admit card and any further announcements related to the examination.

TG CPGET 2026: Candidates advised to stay updated

Candidates scheduled to appear for the postponed examination should keep a close watch on the official TG CPGET portal for the release of the revised hall ticket. They are also advised to verify the updated examination date and other details printed on the new admit card before reporting to the examination centre.