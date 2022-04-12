Ten school students suffer injury after mini-truck hits auto-rickshaw

Pune: According to police, at least ten students were injured when a mini-truck hit their auto-rickshaw on the outskirts of Pune, Maharashtra, on their way to school on Monday morning.

The auto-rickshaw driver was also injured in the accident, which occurred around 7.30 a.m. near Uruli Kanchan.

"The students, aged between 11 and 15 years, were going to the Mahatma Gandhi School when the truck hit their vehicle from the rear side," Yavat police station's inspector Narayan Pawar said.

"The injured students and the auto-rickshaw driver were rushed to a private hospital for treatment, he said. After the accident, the truck driver ran away from the spot and efforts were on to nab him," the official said.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 07:00 AM IST