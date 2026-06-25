Telangana TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026 Declared At bse.telangana.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Telangana TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) has announced the TS SSC supplementary results 2026. The official website, BSE Telangana, allows students who took the TG Class 10 Advanced Supplementary test to receive their TS 10th marksheet online.

Students must input their valid hall pass number in order to view the TS SSC supplemental results 2026.

The TS SSC extra exams were held from June 5 to June 12, 2026, in accordance with the schedule. 17,768 of the 31,542 students who registered for the Telangana SSC Advanced Supplementary exams actually took the test.

Direct link to check the result

Telangana TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026: Official websites to check results

results.bsetelangana.org

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

schooledu.telangana.gov.in

manabadi

Telangana TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026: Steps to check result

To get the TS Class 10 supply results for 2026, follow these steps.

Step 1: Go to BSE Telangana, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "TS SSC Supply Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Use the hall ticket number to log in.

Step 4: After submitting, the TS SSC marksheet will show up on the screen.

Step 5: For future use, download and print the TG Class 10 extra result 2026.

Direct link to check the result