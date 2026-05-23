Telangana TS POLYCET Result 2026 Declared At polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in; Download Rank Card Here

Telangana TS POLYCET Result 2026: The TS POLYCET 2026 results were released today, May 23, by the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET). The website polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in now contains the TS POLYCET result link. A rank card is available as a result. The TS POLYCET 2026 scores and rankings are mentioned. The rank card is a required document for the counselling procedure, thus candidates must download it.

Direct link to download rank card

Telangana TS POLYCET Result 2026: Steps to check the result

In order to view their TS POLYCET 2026 results, candidates must:

Step 1: Visit polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in, the TS POLYCET website.

Step 2: Select the "TS POLYCET 2026 results" link.

Step 3: Give your TS POLYCET registration number or hall ticket number.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your screen will display the TS POLYCET 2026 result.

Step 6: Get the 2026 TS POLYCET rank card.

Direct link to download rank card

Telangana TS POLYCET Result 2026: Details mentioned on rank card

The TS POLYCET 2026 rank card will contain important details related to the candidate and their performance in the examination, including the candidate’s name, hall ticket number, father’s name, rank obtained, subject-wise marks secured, and photograph.

Telangana TS POLYCET Result 2026: What's next?

The TS POLYCET 2026 counselling schedule is available online at tgpolycetd.nic.in, according to the Department of Technical Education, Telangana. There will be two rounds to the TS POLYCET counselling in 2026: a centralised internal sliding round and a spot round. On May 27, the counselling registration process opens.