Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026 To Be Declared Today At 11 AM On tgbie.cgg.gov.in; Check Details Here | Website: https://tgbienew.cgg.gov.in/

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: The TS Inter first and second year results are expected to be released by the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) today, April 12, 2026, at 11:00 AM. The TGBIE Inter first and second year results for 2026 will be available on the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in. To view the results, candidates must visit the official website and log in with their hall ticket number, result year, class, category, and other details.

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Website to check the results

tgbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

results.gov.in

Telangana.gov.in/bse

tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Step to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS Inter

Step 2: Choose the IPE/IPASE results link.

Step 3: To log in, enter your login information and the Hall ticket number.

Step 4: You'll see the marks memo.

Step 5: Download to get more details

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone and type the message as per your category:

General Students: TSGEN2 → Send to 56263

Vocational Students: TSVOC2 → Send to 56263

Step 2: Send the SMS and wait for the reply. Your TS Inter result will be sent directly to your phone.

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Candidates must take the following actions in order to view and save the TS Intermediate Results for the first and second years:

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker software.

Step 2: Go to the Education section to find the TS Intermediate links.

Step 3: Select Telangana's State Board of Intermediate Education.

Step 4: Enter your roll number, hall pass number, and date of birth.

Step 5: Your TS Inter Result 2026 will be displayed.

Step 6: Store your documents for future reference.

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Passing criteria

To pass the TS Inter 2026 exams, students must score at least 35% in each subject. This includes both theoretical and practical components when appropriate. Additionally, candidates need to receive an overall aggregate of at least 35% to pass the test.