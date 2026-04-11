Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026 Likely To Be OUT Tomorrow At tgbie.cgg.gov.in; Check Via Website, SMS & DigiLocker | Website: https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will likely to release the TS Inter first and second year results tomorrow, April 12, 2026 . The official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in, will host the TGBIE Inter first and second year results for 2026. Candidates must go to the official website and log in with their hall ticket number, result year, class, category, and other information in order to view the results.

On the same day, Telangana board representatives will reveal the Inter first and second year results. The link to view the results will be activated on the official website after board officials announce the results in an official press conference. We are awaiting an official confirmation regarding the time and date of the results announcement.

Website to check the results

tgbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

results.gov.in

Telangana.gov.in/bse

tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

Step to check the result

Step 1: Go to TS Inter's official website

Step 2: Select the link to the IPE/IPASE results.

Step 3: Enter your credentials and the Hall ticket number to log in.

Step 4: The marks memo will appear.

Step 5: Download for additional information

Steps to check the result via Digilocker

To view and save the TS Intermediate Results for the first and second years, candidates must follow these steps:

Step 1: Launch the DigiLocker application.

Step 2: Locate the TS Intermediate links by going to the Education section.

Step 3: Choose the State Board of Intermediate Education in Telangana.

Step 4: Enter your date of birth, hall pass number, and roll number.

Step 5: You will see your TS Inter Result 2026.

Step 6: Save in your documents for later use.

Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone and type the message as per your category:

General Students: TSGEN2 → Send to 56263

Vocational Students: TSVOC2 → Send to 56263

Step 2: Send the SMS and wait for the reply. Your TS Inter result will be sent directly to your phone.

Details mentioned in marksheet

Information from the Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate First and Second Year Marksheets

Name of the student

Number on the hall ticket

Name of the college

Stream/Group

Subject-specific scores

Total points

Grade and outcome status (Pass/Fail)

Name of the theory exam

Date of the exam

Subject codes

Time for the exam

Exam day

Dates of practical exams

Exam time in practice

Guidelines

Passing criteria

Students must receive at least 35% in each subject in order to pass the TS Inter 2026 exams. When appropriate, this incorporates both theoretical and practical elements. Additionally, in order to pass the test, candidates must obtain an overall aggregate of at least 35%.