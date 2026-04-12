Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026 Declared: 1st Year Pass Percentage At 66.20%, 2nd Year At 75.34%

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the TS Inter first- and second-year results today, April 12, 2026. The TGBIE Inter first- and second-year results for 2026 will be available on the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in . To view the results, candidates must visit the official website and log in with their hall ticket number, result year, class, category, and other details.

The pass percentage for AP Inter results shows that the overall pass percentage for 1st year stood at 66.20%, with 66.94% in the general stream and 59.30% in the vocational stream. For 2nd year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 75.34%, including 75.61% in the general stream and 72.71% in the vocational stream. The results announcement was made by K Keshava Rao, advisor to the Telangana Government (Public Affairs) through the press conference.

Direct Link Here To Check Results

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: AP IPE 2026 Data

Overall pass percentage for 1st year stood at 66.20%

General stream: 66.94%

Vocational stream: 59.30%

Overall pass percentage for 2nd year was 75.34%

General stream: 75.61%

Vocational stream: 72.71%

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: AP IPE 2025 Data

1st Year Exams: March 01 to March 19, 2025

2nd Year Exams: March 03 to March 20, 2025

Result Date: April 12, 2025

Pass Percentage:

Class 11 (1st Year): 67%

Class 12 (2nd Year): 78%

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Website to check the results

tgbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in



Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Step to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS Inter

Step 2: Choose the IPE/IPASE results link.

Step 3: To log in, enter your login information and the Hall ticket number.

Step 4: You'll see the marks memo.

Step 5: Download to get more details