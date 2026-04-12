Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 OUT At tgbie.cgg.gov.in; Direct Link Here | Website: https://tgbienew.cgg.gov.in/tgbieResultsLiveNew2026.do

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026 Declared: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the TS Inter first and second year results today, April 12, 2026. Students can check their results on the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in, by logging in with their hall ticket number, result year, class, category, and required details.

Direct Link Here

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Website to check the results

tgbie.cgg.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

results.gov.in

Telangana.gov.in/bse

tgbienew.cgg.gov.in

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone and type the message as per your category:

General Students: TSGEN2 → Send to 56263

Vocational Students: TSVOC2 → Send to 56263

Step 2: Send the SMS and wait for the reply. Your TS Inter result will be sent directly to your phone.

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Step to check the result

Step 1: Go to TS Inter's official website

Step 2: Select the link to the IPE/IPASE results.

Step 3: Enter the Hall ticket number and your login credentials to log in.

Step 4: The marks memo will appear.

Step 5: Download for additional information

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Open and run the DigiLocker program.

Step 2: Locate the TS Intermediate links by going to the Education section.

Step 3: Choose the State Board of Intermediate Education for Telangana.

Step 4: Enter your date of birth, roll number, and hall pass number.

Step 5: You will see your TS Inter Result 2026.

Step 6: Save your records for later use.

Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2026: Details mentioned on scorecard

Information from the Manabadi TSBIE Telangana Intermediate First and Second Year Marksheets

Name of the student

Number on the hall ticket

Name of the college

Stream/Group

Subject-specific scores

Total points

Grade and outcome status (Pass/Fail)

Name of the theory exam

Date of the exam

Subject codes

Time for the exam

Exam day

Dates of practical exams

Exam time in practice

Guidelines