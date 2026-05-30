Telangana TOSS Inter & SSC 2026 Result Announced At telanganaopenschool.org; Direct Link Here

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Telangana TOSS Inter & SSC 2026 Result: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) released the results of the SSC and Intermediate exams. The official website is now where students who took the open school exams can view their scorecards. Thousands of candidates who had been waiting for their results after exams in April are relieved by the announcement.

Telangana TOSS Inter & SSC 2026 Result: Important dates

Theory tests: April 20–April 27, 2026

Morning session hours: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

The afternoon session is scheduled from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Commencement of the SSC exam: April 20, 2026

Start of the Intermediate exam: April 20, 2026

Exams for SSC Vocational Theory: 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Tests for SSC Practical Skill Training: 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Telangana TOSS Inter & SSC 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the Telangana Open School Society's official website

Step 2: Access the homepage's results section.

Step 3: Click on the link for the SSC or Intermediate result.

Step 4: Enter the roll number or admission number.

Step 5: View the outcome after submitting the information.

Step 6: The scorecard can be downloaded and saved for later use.

For students pursuing education through the open schooling system, the TOSS exams represent a significant opportunity. Earlier this year, candidates from all over Telangana took the Intermediate and Secondary School Certificate exams.