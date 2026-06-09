Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 Hall Ticket Out For Classes 1 To 8 Teachers; Exams From June 16

TG TET 2026 Admit Card: The Department of School Education, Telangana, has released the TG TET 2026 admit card today, June 9. Candidates appearing for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) can now download their hall tickets from the official website, tgtet.aptonline.in.

To access the TG TET admit card 2026, candidates need to enter their Aadhaar number, journal number, mobile number, and date of birth on the login portal.

As per the official schedule, the TG TET 2026 examination will be conducted from June 16 to June 22 for candidates aspiring to teach Classes 1 to 8 in Telangana schools.

The examination will be held in two shifts every day. The morning session will take place from 9 am to 11:30 am, while the afternoon session will be conducted from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Each paper will have a duration of two hours and thirty minutes.

The TG TET hall ticket contains important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, application number, examination date and time, exam centre details, photograph, signature, and instructions for the examination day.

Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

TG TET 2026 Admit Card: How to download TG TET Admit Card 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download the hall ticket online:

Step 1: Visit the official website at tgtet.aptonline.in

Step 2: Click on the TG TET 2026 hall ticket link

Step 3: Enter Aadhaar number, journal number, mobile number, and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Download and save the hall ticket for future reference

TG TET 2026 Admit Card: Exam pattern

The TG TET examination will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 150 marks. Candidates will receive one mark for every correct answer, and there will be no negative marking.

Paper 1 (Classes 1 to 5)

Child Development and Pedagogy – 30 marks

Language I (Regional Language) – 30 marks

Language II (English) – 30 marks

Mathematics – 30 marks

Environmental Studies – 30 marks

Paper 2 (Classes 6 to 8)

Child Development and Pedagogy – 30 marks

Language I (Regional Language) – 30 marks

Language II (English) – 30 marks

Mathematics and Science or Social Studies – 60 marks

Paper 1 is meant for candidates seeking to teach Classes 1 to 5, while Paper 2 is for those aiming to teach Classes 6 to 8.