Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2024 Registration Closes Today; Apply Now!

On April 16, 2024, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education will wrap up the TS ECET 2024 registration procedure. The entrance exam for the TS ECET is slated for May 6, 2024. Exams will be administered in a single shift at several state exam locations, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 12 p.m.

Candidates can use the official website, ecet.tsche.ac.in, to apply for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test. On April 24, 2024, the edit window will open, and it will close on April 28, 2024. The admit card will be available for download on May 1, 2024.

The official calendar states that the deadlines for online submissions are April 22, 2024, with a late cost of ₹500, and April 28, 2024, with a late fee of ₹1000. For applicants from SC/ST and PH, the registration cost is ₹500; for those from other categories, it is ₹900. The cost can be paid online with a credit card, debit card, or net banking, or in person at the TS Online Centers in T.S. and the AP Online Centers in A.P.

How to Apply for TS ECET 2024 Registration

Step 1. Go to the official website.

Step 2. Click on the provided link.

Step 3. Enter the registration details and submit.

Step 4. Enter the required details.

Step 5. Pay the application fees.

Step 6.Click 'Submit'.

Step 7: Save and download for future use.