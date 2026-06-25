Telangana SSC Supplementary Results 2026 Out Today; Check Steps To Download Scorecard 

Telangana SSC Supplementary Results 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana, is set to announce the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026 today, June 25, at 3 PM as per various media reports. Students who appeared for the Telangana Class 10 Advanced Supplementary Examinations can access their results on the official websites once they are released.

Along with the result, the board will also issue the TS SSC Supplementary Marks Memo 2026. Candidates will be required to enter their hall ticket number to view and download their scorecards.

The TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2026 were conducted from June 5 to June 12, 2026. According to official data, around 17,768 students appeared for the supplementary examinations, which were held across 93 examination centres in the state.

Telangana SSC Supplementary Results 2026: Official Websites

Students can check their results on the following websites:

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.cgg.gov.in

Telangana SSC Supplementary Results 2026: How to Check TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Telangana Board.

Step 2: Click on the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and the captcha code.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: The TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the result for future reference.

Telangana SSC Supplementary Results 2026: Details Mentioned in TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026

The result will contain the following information:

Student's name

Roll number

District name

Subject names

Marks obtained in each subject

Subject-wise grades

Grade points

CGPA

Qualifying status (Pass/Fail)

TS SSC Supplementary Passing Marks 2026

To qualify for the TS SSC Supplementary Examination 2026, students must secure:

35% marks in each subject

20% marks in the Second Language paper

Revaluation Option Available

Students who are not satisfied with their marks will have the option to apply for revaluation or recounting after the declaration of results. The board is expected to release detailed instructions regarding the revaluation process shortly after the result announcement.

Candidates are advised to keep their hall ticket details ready and regularly check the official websites for the latest updates regarding the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2026.