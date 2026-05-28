Telangana SSC Supplementary Exam 2026 Hall Tickets Released At bse.telangana.gov.in; Exams Begin On June 5

Telangana SSC Supplementary Exam 2026 Hall Tickets: The Telangana Secondary School Certificate-Advanced Supplementary Examinations (TS SSC ASE) June 2026 hall pass has been made available by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana. The download is available at bse.telangana.gov.in. To log in and access their hall pass, students must provide information such as their district, school name, student name, and birthdate. The dates of the TS SSC Supplementary Exam 2026 are June 5–22, 2026.

Direct link to download the admit card

Telangana SSC Supplementary Exam 2026: Exam Date & Timing

Exam: June 5, 2026, to June 12, 2026

Subject: First Language – Group A

Timing: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Telangana SSC Supplementary Exam 2026 Hall Tickets: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit bse.telangana.gov.in, the official website of DGE Telangana.

Step 2: Select the "TS SSC Hall Ticket 2026" URL.

Step 3: Enter your login information.

Step 4: The screen will display the admit card.

Step 5: Print out the materials for the test days.

Telangana SSC Supplementary Exam 2026 Hall Tickets: Details mentioned on admit card

After downloading the admit card, students should carefully verify all the details mentioned on it. In case of any error or discrepancy, they must immediately contact the concerned authorities for correction. Candidates should check their name, roll number, district and school name, subject names and codes, examination date and timings, exam centre details, and all exam day instructions mentioned on the hall ticket.

Telangana SSC Supplementary Exam 2026: Exam Timetable

June 5, 2026 (Friday): First Language – Group A

June 5, 2026 (Friday): First Language Part-I (Composite Course)

June 5, 2026 (Friday): First Language Part-II (Composite Course)

June 6, 2026 (Saturday): Second Language

June 7, 2026 (Sunday): Third Language (English)

June 8, 2026 (Monday): Mathematics

June 9, 2026 (Tuesday): Science Part I – Physical Science

June 10, 2026 (Wednesday): Science Part II – Biological Science

June 11, 2026 (Thursday): Social Studies

June 11, 2026 (Thursday): OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit & Arabic)

June 12, 2026 (Friday): OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit & Arabic)