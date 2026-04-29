Telangana SSC 2026 Result OUT At bse.telangana.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Telangana SSC Result 2026: The Telangana Directorate of Government Examinations has issued the TS SSC Result 2026. Candidates from all around the state who took the Class 10 board exam can view their results on the official BSE Telangana website, bse.telangana.gov.in. Additionally, the TS SSC results will be accessible at results.bsetelangana.org and bse.telangana.gov.in.

The Godavari Auditorium, Ground Floor, SCERT Campus, which is situated across from LB Stadium in Basheerbagh, Hyderabad, will host the announcement of the SSC results. The announcement will be made by K. Keshava Rao, an advisor to the Telangana government. The session will be attended by Dr. E. Naveen Nicolas, IAS, Director of School Education, and Dr. Yogita Rana, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government.

To view the BSE Telangana 10th results on the official websites, students must input their board exam roll numbers.

Direct link to check the result

Telangana SSC Result 2026: Sites to check the result

Students can check their results online at official websites

results.bsetelangana.org

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

schooledu.telangana.gov.in

Telangana SSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official BSE Telangana website at bse.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Click the TS SSC Result 2026 link on the main page.

Step 3: On a new page, candidates must enter their login credentials.

Step 4: After you click submit, your result will show up.

Step 5: Download the page and check the results.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of it in case you ever need it.

Direct link to check the result

Telangana SSC Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Whatsapp

Step 1: On your phone, open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Add 8096958096 to your contacts.

Step 3: Open a chat window and say "hi" to the number.

Step 4: Adhere to the guidelines provided by the MeeSeva WhatsApp service.

Step 5: Type in the necessary information, including your hall pass number.

Step 6: You will receive a WhatsApp message with your TS SSC Result 2026.