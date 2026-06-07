Telangana MBA Student Shot Dead In Philadelphia; Family Awaits Repatriation As Indian Consulate Extends Support

Philadelphia: A 28-year-old student from Hyderabad, Telangana, pursuing an MBA in the United States was shot dead while working as a pizza delivery driver in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The victim, identified as Anshul Kuncha, belonged to Gundlapochampally mandal in Telangana’s Medchal-Malkajgiri district, according to a report by South First. He was reportedly attacked during the intervening night of June 5 and 6 while making a pizza delivery in North Philadelphia.

Student Shot During Pizza Delivery In Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police said the shooting occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. at the Raymond Rosen Homes complex on the 2300 block of Edgley Street. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department and the Philadelphia Housing Authority responded to reports of gunfire and found the 28-year-old lying unresponsive in a courtyard with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the victim was shifted to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

🚨 Anshul Kuncha, a 28-year-old MBA student from Telangana, India, was tragically shot dead today morning in Philadelphia . 🇺🇸🇮🇳



He was pursuing his master’s degree at Temple University. https://t.co/EyfHuSrsig pic.twitter.com/jqt2cQX22L — Saynotolibrandu (@saynotolibrandu) June 7, 2026

Police Suspect Fake Pizza Order Trap

Preliminary findings suggest that the MBA student may have been lured to the location through a fake pizza order placed for a vacant apartment. Investigators reportedly recovered surveillance footage showing two individuals in dark clothing following the delivery driver after he arrived at the complex.

Police further stated that the order was traced to Pete’s Pizza on the 2000 block of Ridge Avenue, where Anshul was reportedly working as a delivery driver while pursuing his MBA studies.

According to police officials, detectives believe the victim had completed the delivery before being shot outside the apartment. Investigators recovered three pizza boxes and a delivery bag from inside the vacant apartment, and officials noted that the food appeared untouched.

Surveillance Footage And Evidence Under Review

Police also said three spent shell casings were recovered near the victim’s body. It further added, “Right outside that apartment where we found the victim, we found three spent shell casings. We know three shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon. All three spent shell casings were just a few inches away from where this victim was lying on the ground in the courtyard, which is an indication that the shooter or shooters were standing very, very close to the victim.”

South First reported that surveillance footage obtained by investigators allegedly showed two individuals dressed in dark clothing following the delivery driver after he arrived at the location. Police later confirmed that Philadelphia Housing Authority cameras captured portions of the incident, though not the actual shooting. According to investigators, one of the suspects seen in the footage was carrying a backpack.

Investigators are currently examining the phone number used to place the order and reviewing surveillance footage from nearby areas to identify the suspects. Police said the motive behind the killing remains unclear, and no arrests have been made so far.

The Philadelphia Police Department has announced a reward of $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Family Seeks Help To Bring Mortal Remains Home

According to a South First report, the incident has caused shock among the Telugu community. The report stated that Anshul’s family has approached the Consulate General of India in New York and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), seeking urgent assistance to repatriate his mortal remains to Hyderabad, India.

According to family members, they have submitted a representation to the Indian authorities requesting swift completion of the formalities needed for the repatriation of Anshul’s mortal remains to India. The family said they are currently waiting for the final police investigation report and the medical examiner’s findings.

In the appeal, Anshul’s father, K. Srinivas, sought consular assistance in securing the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) and other required documents for the repatriation process. The family also requested support in coordinating with the Philadelphia Police Department as the homicide investigation continues s per the South First report.

They have also urged the authorities to expedite the official procedures and provide all necessary assistance to the grieving family so that the body can be brought back to Telangana at the earliest.

We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Anshul Kuncha, an Indian national in Philadelphia, PA.



Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with Anushul’s family and is extending all possible assistance.… — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) June 6, 2026

Indian Consulate Expresses Condolences

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in New York issued a statement on X expressing condolences over the incident.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr Anshul Kuncha, an Indian national in Philadelphia, PA. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with Anushul’s family and is extending all possible assistance,” the Consulate said.