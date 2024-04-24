Telangana Inter Result 2024: TS 1st, 2nd Year Result (OUT); Get The Direct Link Here

Telangana Board (TSBIE) Intermediate 1st year (Class 11th) and Second year (Class 12th) results has been announced via a press conference. Students can check their marks memos on tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in using their hall ticket numbers.

Students must receive a minimum score of 35 per cent on the TS Intermediate examinations to pass. They will be required to enter their roll number, date of birth, and password to access their scores.

The results for TS inter 2nd year 2024 and 1st year have been announced, with a pass percentage of 64.19% and 60.01%, respectively.

How to download the marks memo

Students should follow the steps given below:

Go to the official TS intermediate result check website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Click on the link of, ‘IPE 2024 Results TS’ and it will open a login window.

Now, select the result year, category, and examination type.

Enter the TS hall ticket number.

Click on the ‘Get Memo’ button.

TS Inter 1st year result 2024 or TS Inter 2nd year result 2024 marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

Take a screenshot or printout of TS Inter result 2024 scorecard and take a print for further reference.

Websites to check?

— tsbie.cgg.gov.in

— bie.telangana.gov.in

— results.cgg.gov.in

— manabadi.co.in

— digilocker.gov.in

The Intermediate 1st year exams in Telangana State were conducted from February 28 to March 18, 2024, while the Intermediate 2nd year exams were held from February 29 or March 19, 2024. The results of the exams will be announced for approximately 10 lakh students.