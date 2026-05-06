Telangana Government To Begin Online Registration Tomorrow May 7, For Free UPSC Civil Service 2027 Coaching

The Government of Telangana has announced free coaching for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2027 for minority students across the state, with online registration set to begin on May 7.

The programme will be conducted by the Telangana Minorities Study Circle & Career Counseling Centre, which functions under the state’s Minorities Welfare Department.

According to a press note issued on May 5, the coaching will be offered during the 2026–27 academic year at the study circle’s campus in Hyderabad. Admission will be based on a screening test, and only those applying for the first time to the institute will be eligible to appear.

Who can apply

Candidates must meet the following eligibility conditions:

Applicants should belong to minority communities, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist or Parsi

They must be residents of any district of Telangana

Candidates should hold a general or professional degree

Only those seeking admission for the first time in the study circle can apply

The annual income of parents or guardians must not exceed Rs 5 lakh

Important Dates

Online application starts: May 7, 2026

Last date to apply: May 31, 2026

Screening test: June 14, 2026 (Sunday)

Free Coaching with Classroom and Library facilities

Officials said selected candidates will receive coaching through digital classrooms and classes by experienced faculty. The centre will also provide library access, internet and Wi-Fi facilities. Accommodation is also under consideration, according to the notification.

The study circle has also announced reservation within the intake. Around 33.33 per cent of seats will be reserved for women candidates, while 5 per cent will be set aside for physically challenged students.

Screening test across district headquarters

The screening test will be conducted at Telangana Minorities Residential Schools located at district headquarters across the state. Admission to the coaching programme will be strictly on merit.

Eligible candidates can submit applications through the official portal. The detailed notification will also be available there. For further information, candidates may contact the study circle during working hours between 10.30 am and 5 pm.