Telangana Cabinet Approves Mid-Day Meal Scheme In Junior Colleges | File Pic (Representative Image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet has decided to introduce the mid-day meal scheme for students in all junior colleges (11th and 12th standard) in the state and to sanction 2.50 lakh houses under the second phase of the 'Indiramma' housing scheme.

Briefing reporters on Saturday after a meeting of the state Cabinet, Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said the Congress government had sanctioned 4.50 lakh houses at a cost of about Rs 22,500 crore in the first phase.

He said 2,000 houses would now be sanctioned for each Assembly constituency.

The Cabinet also decided to construct one lakh houses for LIG (Lower Income Group) in the 24 Assembly constituencies in the Greater Hyderabad region.

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"The Cabinet approved the introduction of a mid-day meal scheme in all junior colleges in the state," Reddy said.

The Cabinet meeting also approved the Next-Generation Life Sciences Policy 2026-30, which was unveiled by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during his visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting at Davos.

The policy aims at attracting investment of USD 25 billion and five lakh jobs in the next five years.

The government aims to transform Telangana into one of the Top-5 life sciences hubs in the world by 2030, he said.

The Cabinet approved the proposals of state Power Distribution Companies (DISCOM) to join the RDSS (Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme) of the Centre for improvement of power distribution and infrastructure facilities, he said.

The cabinet also decided to sanction Rs 587 crore for land acquisition and others for the Palamuru - Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)