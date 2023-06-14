Telangana: Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) 2023 Results At ecet.tsche.ac.in

Candidates who qualify the exam will have the opportunity to participate in the TS ECET 2023 counselling process. | i-Stock images

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET) 2023 results. Candidates who had applied for the TS Engineering Common Entrance Test can now check the score board on the official Website ecet.tsche.ac.in.

The Osmania University conducted the exam online on May 20. This test is conducted in order to grant lateral admission into the second year of standard BE, BTech, and BPharm programmes given by the university-affiliated.

TS ECET 2023 RESULTS: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to the official website for TS ECET at ecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Locate the link for TS ECET result on the website and click on it

Step 3: Provide accurate information such as your date of birth, hall ticket number, and registration number

Step 4: Ensure that the details you enter match the information on your TS ECET admit card 2023

Step 5: Choose the option “View Results" from the menu. The screen will then display the TS ECET 2023 result and rank card

Step 6: Download the TS ECET 2023 result in PDF format and save the result for your future reference.

To secure a rank in TS ECET 2023, candidates must achieve a minimum of 25 per cent aggregate marks in four subjects (three subjects for B.Sc) in the examination.

Importantly, 85 per cent of the seats in each course are reserved for local candidates, while the remaining 15 per cent of seats are open for all candidates according to the 1974 Andhra Pradesh Educational Institutions (Regulations and Admissions) Order’s requirements.

Candidates who qualify the exam will have the opportunity to participate in the TS ECET 2023 counselling process. The counselling process will be conducted online and will involve several steps such as fee payment, document verification and so on.