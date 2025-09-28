 'Technology A Tool, Not Teacher': Experts Stress The Need To Be Vigilant On AI Usage By Children
'Technology A Tool, Not Teacher': Experts Stress The Need To Be Vigilant On AI Usage By Children

At the STTAR Global Education Conference on the theme 'Human First, Tech Forward -- The New Balance in Education' experts asserted that awareness about judicious use of technology must begin at the school level.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Representation Image | Pixabay

New Delhi: In the age of generative AI, people must view technology as a tool and not as a teacher, several educationists opined at a conference here on Saturday, underlining the need to stay vigilant about the usage of artificial intelligence by children.

At the STTAR Global Education Conference on the theme 'Human First, Tech Forward -- The New Balance in Education' experts asserted that awareness about judicious use of technology must begin at the school level.

Biswajit Saha, Director of Skill Education and Training at the Central Board of Secondary Education, said that when technology becomes the master, it poses a threat to humanity.

"The use of technology is necessary, but with caution. It is important that parents truly understand their children," he said.

All India Council for Technical Education Chairman T G Sitharam, who was honoured with the Shiksha Garima Award at the conference, said that technologies will come and go but their usage should always be in the right manner.

"There was a time when only 1 per cent of people pursued higher education. A few years ago, this rose to 11 per cent. I believe that by 2035, it will reach 50 per cent," he said.

article-image

Shishir Jaipuria, Chairman of the Seth Anandram Group of Institutions, flagged that people's attention span has reduced in the digital age.

"While we must embrace technology to change with times, we must also humanise it," Jaipuria said.

Sanjay Jain, Head of Google for Education India, said that the real question is what and how we are learning with the help of artificial intelligence.

He added that AI can be valuable for teachers, as it can help assess students who are lagging behind in studies and support efforts to bring them on a par with their classmates.

Vinod Malhotra, Chairman of STTAR (Saamarthya Teachers Training Academy of Research), said, "Technology is not the master, it is a great helper."

