Teachers Undergoing Training Programme To Work On Muharram

The SCERT of Bihar Education Department has said that the ongoing training of teachers at all centres, including Block Resource Centres (BRCs), in the state will continue even on Muharram on July 29.

According to a circular issued to Principals of all training institutes on July 18, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) said “The ongoing training of teachers (including new recruits) at different centres in the state will continue even on Muharram (July 29).” The circular, issued by the Director (SCERT) has been sent to Principals of all College of Teacher Education (CTE), District Institute for Education and Training (DIET), Primary Teacher Education College (PTEC), Block Institute for Education and Training (BIET) and Officers concerned of Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD).

The directive in the circular is applicable for those teachers/lecturers who are providing training to teachers.

There are hundreds of teachers/lecturers who are part of the ongoing training programme for teachers training being conducted by the SCERT at different centres in the state. Despite repeated attempts by the PTI, Bihar Education Minister, Chandra Shekhar, was not available for his comments on the latest circular of the department.

The Bihar government has already declared a public holiday on July 29 on the occasion of Muharram and all offices of the state government will remain closed on that day.

Teacher organizations in the state are already upset with several circulars recently issued by the Bihar Education Department pertaining to strict guidelines for the working of teachers. The TET Teachers’ Association last week lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) alleging ‘unconstitutional and illegal’ action against the schoolteachers for their participation in a peaceful agitation in support of their demand in the state capital on July 11.

Several teacher aspirants in the state are also protesting against the Nitish Kumar-led ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government’s recent decision to remove the domicile policy in hiring 1.7 lakh teachers, which would effectively allow those from other provinces to compete for teachers jobs. PTI PKD RG

