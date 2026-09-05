Teachers’ Day 2026: President Murmu Honours 48 School Teachers With National Teachers’ Awards In Delhi; Calls For Technology, Independent Thinking

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday conferred the National Teachers’ Awards 2026 on 48 school teachers at an event in New Delhi on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu's address at the presentation of National Awards to teachers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day in New Delhi https://t.co/obyhWUyeC3 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 5, 2026

The awardees have been selected from 27 states, seven Union Territories and six Central Government organisations, recognising their contribution to education and their efforts to support students beyond conventional classroom teaching.

Addressing teachers on the occasion, President Murmu called upon educators to continuously update their knowledge, embrace technology and adopt innovative approaches to teaching. She also stressed the importance of encouraging students to think independently and develop a spirit of enquiry.

President Murmu highlights role of teachers

In her Teachers’ Day message, President Murmu said teachers play a crucial role in nurturing talent and strengthening character through guidance and mentorship.

She noted that dedicated and caring educators can identify the unique potential of students, inspire them and encourage them to pursue excellence.

The President urged teachers to create an environment where students are encouraged to ask questions, explore new ideas and develop independent thinking.

She also expressed gratitude to teachers for their contribution to society and wished them continued success in nurturing future generations who can contribute to the country's progress.

President pays tribute to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

President Murmu also paid tribute to former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is observed as Teachers’ Day in India.

Describing him as an extraordinary teacher, she recalled his contribution to education and public life.

Teachers’ Day is observed every year on September 5 to commemorate Dr Radhakrishnan, a renowned educationist, philosopher and author. The occasion recognises the contribution of teachers and educators in shaping students and strengthening the foundations of society.

21 higher education faculty members also to be honoured

Alongside the school teachers, the National Teachers’ Awards 2026 also recognise educators from higher education institutions and polytechnics.

A total of 21 teachers and faculty members from higher education institutions and polytechnics will receive the awards.

The group includes:

12 teachers and faculty members from Central Higher Education Institutions

5 from state universities, including 3 government and 2 private colleges

4 from polytechnics, including 2 government and 2 private polytechnics

Short documentaries highlighting the work and achievements of each awardee will also be screened during the ceremony.